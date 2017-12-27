Market Scenario

Insulated concrete form (ICF) is a system of formwork for reinforced concrete which is made with a rigid thermal insulation that stays in place as a permanent interior and exterior substrate for walls, floors, and roofs. The key driver of the growth of insulated concrete form market is the growing construction & infrastructural activities across the globe. The rising demand for natural disaster resistant buildings among consumers is also fueling the growth of this market. Enhanced thermal insulation performance has augmented its popularity among the competitors & consumers, and is also contributing to the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials are expected to remain a key challenge for the industry participants. The insulated concrete form market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Insulated concrete form Market

North-America is the largest market for insulated concrete form, followed by Europe. Consumer awareness, increasing demand for thermal insulation in residential and commercial buildings and government initiatives such as Weatherization Assistance Program, which promotes the thermal insulation, are the major factors driving the market in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Request a sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2013

Key Players

The leading players in the insulated concrete form markets are IntegraSpec ICF, Quad-Lock Building Systems Ltd., Nudura Corporation, Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd., Reward Wall Systems Inc., Amvic Building System, BuildBlock Building Systems Inc., Plasti-Fab Expanded Polystyrene Product Solutions, Durisol Building System Inc., and Airlite Plastics Company.

Target Audience

• Insulated concrete form manufactures

• Distributors & Suppliers

• Environmental Associations

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

Product Analysis

• The Product matrix gives a detailed comparison of the different recycled product types of the market.

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Insulated Concrete Form Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Browse report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/insulated-concrete-form-market-2013

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com