Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence exhibited by machines. In computer science, an ideal “intelligent” machine is a flexible rational agent that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of success at some goal. Colloquially, the term “artificial intelligence” is applied when a machine mimics “cognitive” functions that humans associate with other human minds, such as “learning” and “problem solving”.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Artificial intelligence (AI) in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

General Vision, Inc.

Numenta, Inc.

Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Fingenius Limited

Inbenta Technologies, Inc.

Market Segment by States, covering

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers

Deep Learning

Robotics

Digital Personal Assistant

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Processing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Media and Advertising

Retail

Transportation and Automotive

Other

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the United States Artificial intelligence (AI) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Artificial intelligence (AI) Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by States, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Artificial intelligence (AI), with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the United States market by States, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Artificial intelligence (AI), for each state, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key States by Type and Application, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, revenue and market share by types and applications;

Chapter 12, Artificial intelligence (AI) market forecast, by States, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Artificial intelligence (AI) Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Artificial intelligence (AI) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Deep Learning

1.2.2 Robotics

1.2.3 Digital Personal Assistant

1.2.4 Querying Method

1.2.5 Natural Language Processing

1.2.6 Context-Aware Processing

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 BFSI

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Media and Advertising

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.1 Transportation and Automotive

1.3.2 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by States

1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Google Inc.

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Google Inc. Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Google Inc. News

2.2 IBM Corporation

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 IBM Corporation Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 IBM Corporation News

2.3 Microsoft Corporation

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Microsoft Corporation News

2.4 Nvidia Corporation

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Nvidia Corporation Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Nvidia Corporation News

2.5 Intel Corporation

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Intel Corporation Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 Intel Corporation News

2.6 General Vision, Inc.

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 General Vision, Inc. Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.4 Business Overview

2.6.5 General Vision, Inc. News

2.7 Numenta, Inc.

2.7.1 Profile

2.7.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Numenta, Inc. Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.4 Business Overview

2.7.5 Numenta, Inc. News

2.8 Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd.

2.8.1 Profile

2.8.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd. Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.4 Business Overview

2.8.5 Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd. News

2.9 Fingenius Limited

2.9.1 Profile

2.9.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 Fingenius Limited Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.4 Business Overview

2.9.5 Fingenius Limited News

2.10 Inbenta Technologies, Inc.

2.10.1 Profile

