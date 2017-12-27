Global Agriculture Equipment Market Information Report By Product Type (Tractors, Harvesters, Cultivation & Soil Separation Equipment And Others), By Function (Harvesting, Planting & Fertilizing, Haying, Plowing & Cultivation And Others) And By Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario

Agriculture equipment refers to all those machines which facilitate the production and processing of agricultural crops and agricultural livestock. All agricultural land require a wide range of equipment such as tractor, harvester, land leveler and others for a wide range of farming practices such as planting, harvesting, irrigation and others.

The growth of the agricultural equipment market is majorly attributed to the use of tools and machinery for agricultural activities. The increase in adoption of technology driven agricultural equipment and the rapid increase in demand for food owing to the increasing population is driving to the growth of the market. The extensive research and development for introduction of new and advanced technology by the existing market players is further leading to growth of the market. The introduction of government initiatives for increasing the production and making the cultivation process faster is also leading to increase in adoption of agriculture equipment by the farmers.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2182

Regional Analysis of Agriculture Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the agriculture equipment market with the increase in demand of food in developing nations such as China and India. This increase in the demand of food with the increase in population, is expected to generate demand for agricultural machinery. The rising mechanization of the agricultural activities is also leading to increased production of crops, thereby leading to the increase in need of agricultural equipment in the region.

Key Players

The key players of Agriculture equipment market are AGCO Corp. (U.S.), JC Bamford Excavators Limited (U.K.), Deere & Company (U.S.), CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K.), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Iseki & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daedong Industrial Co., Ltd. (U.S.), Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India), Escorts Limited (India) and others.

Access Full Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/agriculture-equipment-market-2182