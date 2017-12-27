The global silicone defoamers market exhibits a consolidated vendor landscape. With a few companies enjoying stronghold the market is expected to witness a fair prevalence of competition among the leading market players. For instance, the silicone defoamer market in North America is dominated by Momentive Performance Materials and Dow Corning Corporation, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). “These companies together held over half of the market share in North America,” said a lead TMR analyst. Meanwhile, in the European market companies such as Clariant International Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem Silicones, BASF SE, and Evonik Industries have found a strong footing. In addition, companies such as Supreme Silicones, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd., and Resils Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. exhibit a strong presence in Asia Pacific.

According to TMR, the global silicone defoamers market will expand at a steady 4.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the global silicone defoamer market is likely to reach US$16,844.6 mn by 2025, from US$11,675 mn, which was its value in 2016. Based on application, paints and coatings segment emerged dominant and it held nearly 24.8% of the global silicone defoamers market in 2016. Regionally, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2016.

Rising Demand from Diverse Sectors Helping Silicone Defoamer Market Gain Impetus

Manufacturers find silicone defoamers quite useful to collapse foams formed during the process of manufacturing. By doing so, the cycle time is reduced and in the other hand effective volumes in the production process are increased. It is therefore widely used in water treatment chemicals across various industries such as paper and pulp, paints and coatings, and wooden board. In addition, the market is witnessing considerably high demand from the food and beverages industry, which is in persistent need of ways to reduce time incurred on manufacturing and processing. Also the market is likely to benefit from rising preference of consumer toward water-borne coatings.

Among the chief market drivers, the increasing focus on industrial and municipal wastewater treatment will give the global silicone defoamers market major impetus. With government initiatives directed towards encouraging healthy lifestyle, the demand for processed water is stoked. This, coupled with the rising environmental awareness, has bolstered wastewater treatment activities in turn fuelling the demand for silicone defoamers. Industrial and municipal wastewater treatment are aimed at improving safety and sanitation, invariably creating a steady market for silicone defoamers. Against this backdrop, increase expenditure by governments on wastewater and water infrastructure will catapult the market in the coming years.

Given the scenario, the piling wastewater treatment concerns in emerging nations of Asia Pacific has bode well for the market. Meanwhile, the silicone defoamers market has witnessed considerable growth in developed nations such as Canada, the US, Germany, and the UK as well.

Stringent Regulations May Restrain Market’s Trajectory in Future

On the downside, regulatory organizations such as European Commission, USDA, US FDA, and US EPA have quantified limits of using various components in formulation of defoamers. As manufacturers strive to achieve the stringent regulations, which often entail increased expenditure on production and quality control, the overall market may witness a few challenges. These could pose threat to its future trajectory. Nonetheless, technological advancements especially in product development techniques are likely to help the market players up their ante in the coming years.

