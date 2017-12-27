According to a new report Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market, published by KBV research, the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market size is expected to reach $1.87 Billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Total Shoulder Arthroplasty market holds the largest market share in the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Procedure in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The Fracture/Dislocation market holds the largest market share in the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Indication in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. The Hill Sachs Defect market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The Hospitals market holds the largest market share in the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The Clinics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market holds the largest market share in the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2017 – 2023).

The Germany market dominated the Europe Osteoarthritis Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Country in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 2.4 % during the forecast period.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/shoulder-arthroplasty-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Integra LifeSciences Corporation, DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc., Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Smith and Nephew Plc, Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Evolutis, and Exactech, Inc.

Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Segmentation

By Procedure

Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty

Partial Resurfacing

Hemi Resurfacing

Others

Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

Total Resurfacing

Total-mid Head

Total Conventional

Others

Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

By Device

Shoulder Arthroplasty Resurfacing Implants

Shoulder Arthroplasty Trauma Devices

Shoulder Arthroplasty Platform Systems

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) & Clinics

By Indication

Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Other Inflammatory Arthritis

Fracture/Dislocation

Rotator Cuff Tear Arthropathy

Hill Sachs Defect

Others

By Geography

North America Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size

US Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size

Canada Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size

Mexico Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size

Rest of North America Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size

Europe Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Germany Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

UK Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

France Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Russia Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Spain Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Italy Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Rest of Europe Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Asia Pacific Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

China Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Japan Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

India Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

South Korea Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Singapore Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Malaysia Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

LAMEA Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Brazil Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Argentina Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

UAE Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Saudi Arabia Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

South Africa Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Nigeria Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Rest of LAMEA Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Companies Profiled

Arthrex, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Wright Medical Group, Inc.

Smith and Nephew Plc

Conmed Corporation

DJO Global, Inc.

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Redax,Ethicon

Stryker Corporation

