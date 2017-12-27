According to a new report Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market, published by KBV research, the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market size is expected to reach $1.87 Billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Total Shoulder Arthroplasty market holds the largest market share in the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Procedure in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
The Fracture/Dislocation market holds the largest market share in the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Indication in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. The Hill Sachs Defect market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The Hospitals market holds the largest market share in the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The Clinics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market holds the largest market share in the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2017 – 2023).
The Germany market dominated the Europe Osteoarthritis Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Country in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 2.4 % during the forecast period.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/shoulder-arthroplasty-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Integra LifeSciences Corporation, DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc., Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Smith and Nephew Plc, Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Evolutis, and Exactech, Inc.
Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Segmentation
By Procedure
Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty
Partial Resurfacing
Hemi Resurfacing
Others
Total Shoulder Arthroplasty
Total Resurfacing
Total-mid Head
Total Conventional
Others
Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty
By Device
Shoulder Arthroplasty Resurfacing Implants
Shoulder Arthroplasty Trauma Devices
Shoulder Arthroplasty Platform Systems
By End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) & Clinics
By Indication
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Other Inflammatory Arthritis
Fracture/Dislocation
Rotator Cuff Tear Arthropathy
Hill Sachs Defect
Others
By Geography
North America Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size
US Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size
Canada Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size
Mexico Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size
Rest of North America Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size
Europe Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Germany Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
UK Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
France Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Russia Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Spain Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Italy Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Rest of Europe Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Asia Pacific Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
China Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Japan Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
India Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
South Korea Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Singapore Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Malaysia Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
LAMEA Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Brazil Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Argentina Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
UAE Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Saudi Arabia Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
South Africa Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Nigeria Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Rest of LAMEA Shoulder Arthroplasty Market
Companies Profiled
Arthrex, Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc
Wright Medical Group, Inc.
Smith and Nephew Plc
Conmed Corporation
DJO Global, Inc.
Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
Integra Lifesciences Corporation
Redax,Ethicon
Stryker Corporation
