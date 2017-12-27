Christmas became even more fun with a host of exciting games and rides

December 26, 2017; Mumbai – Dome@NSCI, India’s premier entertainment and leisure destination, hosted Mumbai’s biggest Christmas Carnival on December 25, 2017. The Gala event had a footfall of over 3000, and was a treat for children and parents alike, who got a chance to experience numerous activities and rides at this largest indoor carnival.

Families could be seen enjoying themselves on bull rides, electronic trains with and without tracks, bumper cars, etc . However, the biggest draw was the Santa’s Parade where all children and their parents danced and sang along with Santa as he drove inside the huge arena filled with laughter and joy. The adventurous ones went rock climbing, trampoline and bungee jumping, and on eliminators. In addition to it, there was messy art and other educational games for children of all age groups above 3 years. The snow station & photo booths saw many guests clicking pictures. Many others enjoyed their time at the flea market & food stalls that formed a part of the Carnival. A Christmas wonderland, the carnival saw children have a gala time with balloon sculpting & face painting while the magicians, unicyclists , clowns ,drummers and Nickelodeon toons added a festive spark to the event.

Speaking on the success of the Carnival, Mr Mazhar Nadiadwala, MD, Dome Entertainment Pvt.Ltd. said, “Christmas holds a special place for us, and it was an immense pleasure to host the Carnival at Dome@NSCI. While there were challenges in organising a children’s event at such a large scale, the satisfaction of seeing the joy on the faces of these children as they hopped from one activity to another made up for it. We were keen to see them have the best time of their lives with their parents, and are extremely delighted at the success of the Carnival.”

“Dome has a reputation of hosting larger than life events, and in its second edition, we wanted the carnival to be bigger and grander. We hope we have lived up to everyone’s expectations and made their Christmas evening worthwhile,” he added.

With a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea, Dome@NSCI, SVP Stadium stands tall overlooking the Worli Seaface and the Haji Ali Dargah. The venue was convenient for families to spend their day, being in the heart of the city with ample parking space and easy conveyance. In the vicinity of the sea and with the glow of a thousand Christmas lights, the Carnival successfully lived up to its promise of grandeur for all age groups.