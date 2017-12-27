“The Report Global Thalassemia Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Thalassemia is a blood disorder that causes abnormal production of hemoglobin in an affected person. It is a genetic disorder inherited from parents. Hemoglobin carries oxygen in the blood and is produced by two proteins called alpha globin and beta globin. A person inherits four genes to produce alpha globin protein and two genes to produce alpha globin protein from parents. Thalassemia is caused by any abnormality or mutation in one or more genes responsible for hemoglobin production. When a person inherits only one affected gene from parents then the person becomes a carrier of thalassemia. Since, thalassemia is an inherited disorder; one of the parents must be a carrier for thalassemia. When both the parents are carriers then the risk of giving birth to a thalassemia affected child is quite high. Thalassemia is generally of two types: alpha thalassemia and beta thalassemia.

Globally, thalassemia affects approximately 7% of the population and many of them are transfusion dependent patients. The global thalassemia market is likely to be driven with the growing market of bone marrow transplant and blood transfusion therapy, supported by high numbers of transfusion dependent patients.

The U.S. is expected to be the first region to start selling of thalassemia drugs due to developing drug pipeline and later on, market penetration of thalassemia drugs would occur in Europe. U.S. and Europe have high prevalence of severe forms of beta-thalassemia which would result into a high demand for thalassemia drugs in future.

The global thalassemia market is expected to grow in future with mounting prevalence of thalassemia, rising Asian population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising spending on pharmaceuticals R&D and stem cell therapy research. Key trends of this market include progressing drug pipeline, rising scope for gene therapy and growing awareness towards thalassemia. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including regulatory changes, associated risks and high cost of treatment.

The report “Global Thalassemia Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering U.S, and Europe along with the global market. The report profiles key players of the market including GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Celgene, Bluebird Bio and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Thalassemia

1.2 Types of Thalassemia

1.3 Diagnosis and Treatment

2. Global Thalassemia Market

2.1 Thalassemia Population by Category

2.2 Thalassemia Market by Treatment

2.2.1 Global Bone Marrow Market Forecast by Value

2.2.2 Global Luspatercept Revenue Forecast for Beta-Thalassemia

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Beta-Thalassemia Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.2 The U.S. Beta-Thalassemia Intermedia/Major Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.3 The U.S. Beta-Thalassemia Intermedia/Major Patient Volume by Category

3.1.4 The U.S. Beta-Thalassemia Intermedia/Major TD Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.5 The U.S. Beta-Thalassemia Intermedia/Major NTD Patient Volume Forecast

3.1.6 The U.S. Luspatercept Drug Revenue Forecast for Beta-Thalassemia

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Beta-Thalassemia Patient Volume Forecast

3.2.2 Europe Beta-Thalassemia Intermedia/Major Patient Volume Forecast

3.2.3 Europe Beta-Thalassemia Intermedia/Major Patient Volume by Category

3.2.4 Europe Beta-Thalassemia Intermedia/Major TD Patient Volume Forecast

3.2.5 Europe Beta-Thalassemia Intermedia/Major NTD Patient Volume Forecast

3.2.6 Europe Luspatercept Drug Revenue Forecast for Beta-Thalassemia

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Mounting Prevalence of Thalassemia

4.1.2 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

4.1.3 Increasing Spending on Stem Cell Research

4.1.4 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.5 Rising Asian Population

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Progressing Drugs under Pipeline

4.2.2 Rising Scope for Gene Therapy

4.2.3 Increasing Awareness towards Thalassemia

4.3 Key Challenges

4.3.1 Regulatory Challenges

4.3.2 Other Associated Risks

4.3.3 Highly Expensive Treatment

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Celgene

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Bluebird Bio

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

