Gaithersburg, Maryland (webnewswire) December 26, 2017 – As winter sets in, there are bound to be a few furnaces and heating systems that stop working and, at worst, create a safety hazard. To combat this, Presidential Heating and Air Conditioning, an HVAC contractor from Frederick, Maryland, has designed an HVAC winter prep checklist for the people to use to make sure that their furnaces are safe and in working condition. It effectively alerts the customer to inspect their furnaces and heating systems for any problems that might arise.

Wendell Nixon founded the Presidential Heating and Air Conditioning more than 35 years ago. During that time, they stressed the need for high quality workmanship and excellent customer service and continues to do so to this day. They care greatly for their customer, willing to sit down with them and talk about what is needed for their heating systems. And because of that care, they created the Presidential Heating and Air Conditioning winter checklist.

The checklist itself is comprised of many different components. One such component is maintenance, not only the furnace, but for the heating and cooling systems as well as insulation. It points out how to check for any open areas that creates a gap and allows the cold air to rush in, which include windows, doors, walls, and air ducts. The checklist encourages one to inspect their house and systems in order to maximize the performance of the systems in place. Another component is how to manage a HVAC system, both old and new. It goes into great detail about the signs that would indicate that the HVAC unit needs replacing and provides a list of preventive maintenance to make sure it continues to run smoothly throughout the winter. These components, among many others, comprise the entire checklist for one’s system.

The benefits to following the winter checklist is the ability to prevent heating system failures during the winter time. Finding a problem early is much, much better than discovering that it is broken during the middle of winter, after all. It also reduces the energy cost of using the system in the long run. And, in addition to that, it serves as an eye opening experience to the person who reads its contents, allowing the person to know what to do the next time their system is having a problem.

Along with the checklist, Presidential Heating and Air Conditioning encourage people to buy HVAC systems that maximize the efficiency of the heating system in general and schedule furnace installation or repair services should the need arise.

