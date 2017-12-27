Corrosion protection and improving fluid flow are the main functions of Pipe Coatings. These coatings have major applications in chemicals and petrochemicals manufacturing industries. These industries deal with transporting hazardous, volatile and highly viscous fluids to various other end user industries and consumers.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of Pipe Coatings Market are increasing crude oil production, rising demand for chemicals, and coupled with increasing industrialization. Increasing urbanization along with rising per capita disposable income in the developed and emerging economies are predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period, 2017 to 2023. High adoption rate along with the increasing number of water treatment plants to meet the drinking needs of the ever-growing population. However, growing environmental concern regarding the toxic effect of chemicals used in Pipe Coatings along with the implementation of strict regulations are predicted to hinder the market growth over the assessment period, 2017 to 2023.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Pipe Coatings Market are PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Wasco Energy Ltd. (Malaysia), SHAWCOR (Canada), Specialty Polymer Coatings, Inc. (Canada), and Arkema S.A. (France) among others.

Segmentation:

The Global Pipe Coatings Market is categorized on the basis of form, type, end user industry, and region. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into water and powder. On the basis of type, the Pipe Coatings Market is categorized into polyethylene, polypropylene, epoxy, polyurethane, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals, and water treatment On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to be the largest Pipe Coatings Market followed by Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa due to strong existence of crude oil reserves. In Europe, Germany, Russia, and Spain are predicted to register a strong growth on account of tremendous demand for Pipe Coatings in chemicals manufacturing. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, and South Korea are the fastest growing market for pipe coatings, and is estimated to grow with the same pace over the forecast period. Improving living standards along with the flourishing growth of water treatment industry is predicted to contribute to the regional market growth. In North America, U.S and Mexico are among the major contributors in the regional market growth due to expansion of offshore and onshore activities as well as increasing innovations. In Latin America, Mexico is expected to register strong growth due to robust presence of huge water resources and water treatment plants. Moreover, Latin American countries such as Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil are also predicted to witness substantial decline in pipe coatings market owing to financial crisis where debts have crossed their incomes.

