According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global recreational boating industry looks good with opportunities in the inboard and sterndrive, outboard, and sailboat. The global recreational boating market is expected to reach an estimated $ 30.0 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing disposable income, lower interest rates, and rising spending on recreation and leisure activities.

In this market, inboard and sterndrive, outboard and sailboat are the major boat types. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the in board and sterndrive boat is expected to be the largest market by value and the market is also projected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

North America is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in tourism and water sports activities, which is supported by increasing spending on leisure time and travel.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteries in powerboats due to impressive battery lives and long lifespan than lithium-ion batteries and use of synthetic material to manufacture deck to reduce use of wood. Brunswick, Beneteau Group, Ferretti, Azimut-Benetti, Sunseeker, Bavaria Yachtbau, and Princess are among the major manufacturers of the global recreational boating industry.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the recreational boat industry by boat type, and by region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities in Recreational Boating Industry 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes market trends and forecasts for the global recreational boat market segmented by boat type, region and country as follows:

By type (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2011 – 2022):

• Inboard & sterndrive

• Outboard

• Sailboat

• Others

By region (Value ($M) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2011 – 2022)):

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

By Country (Value ($M) for 2011-2022)):

• North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– Italy

– France

– Germany

– UK

– Others

• Asia Pacific

– Australia

– China

– Taiwan

– New Zealand

– Others

• ROW

– Brazil

– Others

This 192 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities in the global recreational boat industry by boat type (Inboard & Sterndrive, Outboard, Sailboat, and Others), region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and by country (US, Canada, Mexico, Italy, France, Germany, UK, China, India, Taiwan, New Zealand, and Brazil) ?

Q.2 Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products in this area and how great a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this market and what impact have these had on the industry?