Rising Sun, Maryland ( Webnewswire ) December 26, 2017 – RBrooks HVAC is a Maryland based business that provides furnace installation, repair services, and emergency repair services on HVAC equipment of all types. Locations in the Mid-Atlantic Region like Maryland receive the harshest winter in the United States. As such, people in Maryland are likely to experience sky-rocketing heating bills during the winter to ward off the cold. This is the reason why the Maryland Heating Professionals recently published in its blog energy saving tips for winter. This endeavor supports the EmPOWER Maryland Energy Efficiency Act of 2008 that aims to reduce the energy consumption of residents statewide by as much as 15%.

There is a misconception that the winter season is the time when residents use up more energy—than ever—to heat up their homes. Nothing can be further from the truth. Maryland Heating Professionals’ CEO noted that “homes with heating systems properly installed are not only well-insulated during winter time but are more energy efficient.” This means that your home uses energy sparingly and more effectively to warm your house. Consequently, your heating bills don’t go up more than usual.

There are many ways to save on energy during the winter season and the Maryland Heating Professionals provided tips that can easily be replicated in many Maryland homes. One of the most important tips listed in the article is to ensure that the heating system is in good working condition. An effective heating system does not only use up energy efficiently, but it can also qualify you for energy rebates. Other tips included are scheduling an energy audit, using curtains, as well as other energy-saving devices that can also double in warming up your home. Lastly, these Heating Professionals in Maryland also stressed the importance of calling the right people to check your heating system regularly.

Heating up homes is necessary during the winter months and publishing this article is a great way of encouraging people in making informed decisions on how they can save energy during the winter season. If you have concerns about heating and insulation, please feel free to contact the Maryland heating professionals at https://www.rbrookshvac.com.

###