“The popularity of high end and super premium categories are on rise in the country, says RNCOS”

The growing awareness about health benefits associated with moderate drinking has led to adoption of alcohol in lifestyle of Indian populace. India has been identified as the third largest market for alcoholic beverages in the world. As a result of such a big potential market, it has become a favorite playing field for most of the multinational liquor companies. Rapid increase in urban population, sizable middle class population with rising spending power, and a sound economy are certain significant reasons behind increase in consumption of alcohol in India as per RNCOS analysis.

While highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “The Indian liquor industry is a high risk industry primarily because of the huge taxes and changing Government regulations. However, owing to huge population, growing spending power of India’s middle class and rising awareness of the health benefits associated with moderate drinking, the industry is predicted to grow.”

According to RNCOS, the trends and pattern of alcohol consumption are changing in the country. With the increasing acceptance of women consuming alcohol, growing popularity of wine and high demand for expensive liquor, the market scenario seems to be very optimistic in the near future. The changing industrial trend and rising consumption of alcoholic drinks has resulted in popularity of alcoholic beverages in the country.

Further, online retailing in alcohol industry is expected to flourish in cities namely Mumbai, Bangalore etc. Though India is one of the largest consumers of alcohol in the world owing to its huge population, the per capita alcohol consumption of India is very low as compared to the Western countries.

