“The adoption of flavored tea due to growing health awareness of the consumers and the ongoing wellness trends will propel flavored tea industry, says RNCOS”

The production of tea in India has grown significantly owing to strong geographical indications, continuous innovation, heavy investments in tea processing units, augmented product mix etc.

The increasing awareness on health is promoting the consumption of tea such as green tea, flavored tea over black tea. Although black tea is dominating the tea industry space in the country, flavored tea industry is expected to increase its penetration while growing at a CAGR of around 15% during the period of 2017 to 2022 as per RNCOS analysis.

While highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “The tea beverages market is growing at significant rate and this factor is supporting the growth of functional tea market. Although, at present black tea dominates the tea industry, flavored tea is emerging as the next big thing among the beverages.”

According to RNCOS, the flavored tea includes masala tea, cardamom tea, Lemon tea, earl grey tea etc. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about health issues and it has been playing a determining role in the choice of food products. The transition to health beverages and increasing adoption of healthy practices is driving the health beverage industry segment in the country.

Tea is the most widespread beverage across the world that is adored by all age groups. The demand for tea has registered a significant rise over the years. While the consumption of tea is increasing among the working population, flavored tea is emerging as a health beverage across all age group. Rising knowledge about wellness and health along with inclining expenditure on beverages has increased the number of consumers accepting flavored tea.

