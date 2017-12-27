Guangzhou International Fruit Expo 2Oi8

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

6, 27~2g 2Oi8

About Fruit Expo 2Oi8

For the purpose of building a great business platform for the suppliers to expand international market and for the worldwide buyers to purchase in one station, what’s more, for the insiders to get more information about the fruit industry. Guangzhou International Fruit Expo 2018 is born at the right moment and will find its stage on 6.27-29 2Oi8 in China Import & Export Fair Complex.

Did you ever heard about the “ROCK CANDY HEART apple which is very sweet and delicious because of the special growing area make an obvious accumulation of sugar in its kernel grown in Aksu Xingjiang, China?

Did you ever tasted the delicious “RED APPLE” introduced from Switzerland but grown better here in China not only is the apple said to be extremely tasty, it is even healthier than typical apples as its red flesh is richer in antioxidants ?

And did you ever known about the information of getting good scientific payoffs in China of the “Huanglong disease” which made a catastrophic disaster of the citrus around the world?

If your answer is NO. It’s necessary for you to COME and TASTE the delicious fruit or get to know more information not only about the scientific payoffs but also how to grow the excellent tasted fruit and so on!

Here we prepared the show area with 23,000 square meters for fresh fruit, process fruit and the related ones such as fruit processing equipment & technology, fruit growing & post-harvest handling and so forth, GIFE 2018 is host by the great units: GD-HK-Macao Economic & Cooperation Exchange Association, Guangdong Enterprises Association for Foreign Economic Cooperation and Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group who is widely known as a professional and experienced exhibition organizer. International exhibitors and visitors could be invited to join in through the powerful data base and persistent contact. So undoubtedly, we have great power to help and bring you a big business opportunity!

China Market, unparalleled business opportunity!

According to a latest report, the import and export of fruit in China is quite steady but the import one is much more demanded in China. Those fruits we import who place the top three are: table grape, cherry and fresh durian. Especially cherry which appear on the China’s market in recent year is likely to be the top of the import fruit . So it’s a big big market here for you to come for business in China! Here we have a great amount of different kinds of delicious fruit and etc in June you don’t want to miss!

Moreover, Fruit Expo is held in Guangzhou where is hailed as the best commercial city on the Chinese mainland. The fruit output or consumption capacity in Guangzhou goes beyond imagination. For instance, Guangzhou Jiangnan Fresh Produce Wholesale Market occupies about 180 thousand square meters, has ranked the top considering fruit transaction across China since 2005. Meanwhile its imported fruit transaction volume accounts for 70% of the total, making it a crucial import and export market for China.

Whether you want to expand overseas market or look for a one-stop sourcing platform, China market is absolutely the one you can’t be ignored!

Exhibition Scope

−Fresh Fruit: .

−Processed Fruit: frozen fruit products, dried fruits, fruit cans, fruit juice, fruit jam, preserved fruits, nuts, highly processed fruits, etc.

−Fruit Processing Equipment & Technology;

−Cold Chain & Logistics;

−Fruit Growing & Post-harvest Handling;

−Fresh Retail & Related Technology; etc.

Website: www.fruit-expo.com

Kontek Guangdong Grandeur Exhibition Services Group：

Room 301, No. 7, the First Street of Kehui Jingu, No.100 of Kexue Avenue, Science City, Huangpu District, Guangzhou

Rachel Lai

eight6 20 2nine80six529

8six 20 8two57nine220

fruitexportrachel(at)yeah(doc)net

grand(doc)de(at)grahw(doc)com