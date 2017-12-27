Global Wind Energy Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Wind Energy Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

WIND ENERGY MARKET:

Global Wind Energy Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.6% from 2016 to 2021. A variety of factors such as environmental concern, unstable crude, and need of alternative energy source are driving the wind energy market. Increased carbon emission due to the fossil fuel is a reason behind the growth of wind energy market. Government subsidy and encouragement is another motivating factor in various geographies. Energy sector became less popular investment destination due to unstable crude prices, therefore, the growth rat is expected to decline in near future.

The wind energy equipment market segmented into four major categories which are turbine blade, electricity generator, and tower and control equipment. The wind power market is also categorized on the basis of end-user markets such as industrial, household and commercial. The market also segmented on the basis of geographies. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, china, and japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest market for the wind power, however, APAC is the fastest growing market of wind power with CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2021.

Key companies profiled in the report are Aegis Wind Llc, Ainscough Wind Energy Services Ltd, Areva Wind Gmbh, Aris Wind Llc, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Broadwind Energy Inc., Clipper Windpower Inc., Dewind Inc., Endurance Wind Power, Inc, Ge Wind Energy Llc, Green Wind Energy A/S, Inox Wind Ltd, Kr Wind Inc, Leitwind Ag, Magenn Power Inc., Mapna Group, Modular Wind Energy, Nordic Windpower Llc, Qed Wind Power Llc, Quantum Windpower Manufacturing Corp., Second Wind, Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd, Superwind GMBH, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Total Wind A/S, Twn Wind Power Inc., Wind Energy Inc. and Wind Farm Civils Ltd.

The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

