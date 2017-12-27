Global Wearable health device Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Wearable health device market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021
WEARABLE HEALTH DEVICE MARKET INSIGHT:
Global wearable health device market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. Wearable health device includes sleep trackers, activity trackers, insulin pumps, sports trackers, heart rate monitors, accelerometers, pain management devices, respiratory devices and other major wearable devices. Wearable health device are made of various components which includes accelerometers, gyroscope, magnetometer and sensors such as biometric, temperature and humidity sensors. It also consists of a microprocessor.
Wearable devices have gained major popularity after the rise of smart phones and emergence of smart phone connected smart watches. Manufacturers are now working developing wearable devices to connect with the smart phones. It can easily reduce the cost of adding a display unit on the device. One of the latest attempt is by DexCom which is developing CGMS devices which sends data to a smart phones. Wearable device are also gaining popularity due to the capability of remote monitoring. Doctors and physicians can track the activity, heart rate, blood pressure, brain activities and other things using these wearable device. This helps in reducing the cost of hospital visits and stays.
Wearable device are also turning into a lifestyle necessity for the high income groups especially in the developed countries. It has also gained popularity amongst the urban population in emerging countries. The major target groups for companies are 20-30 and 50 plus age groups. Companies are using extensive marketing strategy to popularize these products. Recently major electronics companies such as Apple, Sony, LG electronics and Samsung have started to focus on wearable technology in healthcare. These companies are using wearable technology to boost their smart phone businesses. Google is also working on its google glass project. With growing lifestyle diseases it is expected that the market will continue to grow at high rate.
North America leads the regions with highest market share. One of the major reasons for the high growth rate is high popularity of wearable technology in the region. North America also has the highest number of smart phone users. Asia Pacific is going to have highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.
Comprehensive research methodology of wearable health device market
In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the globalwearable health device market
Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global wearable health device market
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
Full report of Global Wearable health device Market is available at:
Global Wearable health device Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021
MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDE IN THE REPORT:
Wearable Healthcare Device
Sleep Trackers
Activity Trackers
Actigraphs
Fetal Monitors
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
Insulin Pumps
Brain Monitors
Electrocardiographs
Pulse Oximeters
Spirometers
Heart Rate Monitors
Blood Pressure Monitors
Accelerometers
Wearable Ultrasound
Sports Tracker
Pain Management Devices
Wearable Ventilators
Respiratory Devices
Companies Profiled in the report:
Apple Inc.
Fitbit Inc.
Samsung
Basis Science Inc.
Jawbone Up
Philips Electronics
Corventis Inc.
Sotera Wireless Inc.
Draeger
Garmin Inc.
Google
LG Electronics
Everist Genomics Inc.
Intelesense Ltd.
Omron Corporation
Lifewatch AG
Polar Electro
Nuubo
Xiaomi
Withings
CORPORATE OFFICE
Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd
116, Shagun Arcade
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
India- 452010
Email: info@omrglobal.com
Phone No. +91 7314958007
Mobile No.+91 7803040404
Recent Comments