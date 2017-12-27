Tissue Diagnostics Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

TISSUE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET INSIGHT:

Tissue Diagnostics Market is expected to exceed $5 billion in 2021 with a CAGR 7.2% during 2016-2021. The rising incidence and prevalence rate of cancer gave rise to tissue diagnostics market. Cancer is a fetal disease and it is prevalent across the globe with huge economic burden in emerging and low-middle income group countries. It has considerable presence in developed and developing economies such as US, UK, Spain, China, India and Korea. Tissue diagnosis includes Hematoxylin & Eosin (H&E) Stain, Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Test, Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Test, Silver In Situ Hybridization (SISH) Test, Pathology and other stain tests. These diagnostic services are widely available and due to technological advancement, innovation and efficient results these diagnostic devices are in huge demand.

Global tissue diagnostics market is expected to grow significantly due to rise in adoption of personalized healthcare, in-vitro diagnostic, incidence and prevalence rate of cancer. The results of research & development and critical FDA approvals on diagnostic devices enable the tissue diagnostic market to grow fast. Funding from government and private players are also key factors to drive the global tissue diagnostic market. However, high cost of tissue diagnostic and less awareness among emerging and low-middle income group countries are concern for the growth tissue diagnostics market.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to huge number of Cancer patients and highest rate of healthcare spending followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for tissue diagnostic market. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure and favorable government policies are the key factors which are expected to drive the APAC market. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Pipeline Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, GAP Analysis, Key Findings, Market Estimations, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The report also covers various factors that influence the market such as the government regulations, drug and device laws and regulations, regulations on clinical trials, government policies and so on are covered at length. The report also covers parametric analysis, historical analysis and tissue diagnosis which includes various test such as Hematoxylin and silver in situ hybridization test. Global tissue diagnostic market is segmented on the basis of technology, diagnosis, product, end user and geography. Global tissue diagnostic market by diagnosis and end user are expected to contribute significantly due to huge demand created by cancer patients.

Competitive Insights:

The key players of global tissue diagnostic market includes Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holdings AG, Biogenex Laboratories, Bio SB, Agilent Technologies Cell Signaling Technology, Danaher Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Becton Dickinson & company, Alere, Diagenic, Stryker, Biomeriux, Promethius Laboratories, Life Technologies, GE healthcare, Philips, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Quest Diagnostic, Axxin, Caris Life Sciences, Singulux, Teco Diagnostic, Ribomed, Signal Genetics and so on.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Tissue Diagnostic Market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, diagnosis, end user and region. Global tissue diagnostic market by technology and end user has significant contribution in generating huge revenues across the geographies. The global tissue diagnostic market by technology includes Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology and Workflow Management, Magnetoencephalograph and so on. The rising Cancer patients created huge demand for diagnostic technology and devices. The report includes following segments and sub-segments:

