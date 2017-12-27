Global Solar Panel Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Solar Panel Energy Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

SOLAR PANEL MARKET INSIGHTS:

Solar Energy Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 16.2% from 2016 to 2021. A variety of factors such as environmental concern, unstable crude, and need of alternative energy source are driving the solar energy market. Increased carbon emission due to the fossil fuel and need of unlimited clean energy are reasons behind the growth of solar energy market. Government subsidy and encouragement is another motivating factor in various geographies. Recently Energy sector became less popular investment destination due to unstable crude prices. Low interest of Investors in the energy sector is a major restraint of solar energy market.

The solar panel market is segmented into four major categories which are Monocrystalline Silicon Solar PV, Polycrystalline Silicon Solar PV, and Thin-Film Solar PV Market. Thin-Film Solar PV Market further segmented in Amorphous Silicon (A-Si) and Cadmium Telluride (Cdte). The solar power market is also categorized on the basis of end-user market such as industrial, household and commercial. The market also segmented on the basis of geographies and End user. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, china and japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest market for the solar power, however, APAC is the fastest growing market of solar power with CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2021.

The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on Market Overview, Key Findings, Strategic Recommendations, Market Estimations, Market Determinants, Sector Analysis, Key Company Analysis, Market Insights, Company Profiling, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market. Key companies profiled in the report are Canadian Solar, First Solar, Hanwha SolarOne, JA Solar, Jinko Solar, juwi AG, Kyocera, Renesola, Risen Energy Co, SFCE, Sharp Solar, SolarWorld AG, Solopower, SunEdison, SunPower, Suntech Power, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy and Zhongli Talesun Solar Co.

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of solar panel market

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global solar panel market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global solar panel market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Market segments included in the report:

Solar Panel Market Research and Analysis

Monocrystalline Silicon Solar PV Market

Polycrystalline Silicon Solar PV Market

Thin-Film Solar PV Market

Amorphous Silicon (A-Si)

Cadmium Telluride (Cdte)

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (Cis/Cigs)

Other Market

By End User Market Research and Analysis

Industrial Energy Consumption Market

Household Energy Consumption Market

Corporate Energy Consumption Market

Others Energy Consumption Market

REGIONAL ANALYSIS:

North American Solar panel market research and analysis

United states market research and analysis

Canada market research and analysis

European Solar panel market research and analysis

Western Europe market research and analysis

Roe market research and analysis

Asia pacific Solar panel market research and analysis

India market research and analysis

China market research and analysis

Japan market research and analysis

ROAPAC market research and analysis

Rest of the world Solar panel market research and analysis

