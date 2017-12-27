Global Respiratory Drugs and Devices Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2014-2020

RESPIRATORY DRUGS AND DEVICES MARKET INSIGHT:

Global respiratory drugs and devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. Respiratory drugs market has 65% market share compared to 35% market share of respiratory devices market. The market is driven by growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and disorders. There is been constant growth in the number of cases asthma and COPD. Asthma and COPD account for approximately 60% of the respiratory drugs and devices market. An aging population and major lifestyle changes have led to rise in respiratory diseases. Habits such as overeating, smoking, lack of exercise and other major lifestyle changes are causing respiratory diseases. Cases of the respiratory disorder are also on a rise in newborn.

Respiratory drugs and devices companies are concentrating on developing new products. Companies are expanding their product portfolios and increasing their R&D budget. Major respiratory devices include therapeutic devices such as masks, ventilators, humidifiers, positive airway pressure devices and other devices. Other respiratory devices include diagnostic and monitoring devices and consumables and accessories meters. Respiratory drugs segmented on the basis of route of administration and drugs class.

North America is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven by high sales of branded drugs and a high number of patient diagnosed and treated for respiratory diseases. North American marker is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific market is expected to have highest CAGR amongst all regions for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. APAC market is driven by growing aging population with respiratory disorders. Pollution and lifestyle changes are also driving the APAC market.

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of respiratory drugs and devices market.

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global respiratory drugs and devices market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global respiratory drugs and devices market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Market Segmentation Included:

Global Respiratory Drugs and Devices Market

Global Respiratory Devices by Product Market

Global Respiratory Therapeutic Devices Market

Global Respiratory Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market

Global Respiratory Consumables and Accessories Meters Market

Global Respiratory Drugs Market

Global Respiratory Drugs by Route of Administration Market

Global Respiratory Drugs by Drug Class Market

Global Respiratory Drugs and Devices Market by End Users Market

Full report of Global Respiratory Drugs and Devices Market is available at:

http://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/respiratory-drugs-devices-market/

COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:

Philips Healthcare

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Covidien Plc

Roche

Baxter International

Ge Healthcare Limited

Air Liquide S.A.

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Merck And Co.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Compumedics Limited

Fisher And Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd

Chart Industries

Invacare Corporation

Drager Medical GmBH

Hamilton Medical Ag

