Market Scenario

Rise in building and construction industries, limited and no recycling avalaibility of construction material, and various government initiative for eco-friendly environment acts as a major driving factor for the growth of plasterboard market. Residential application contributes highest to the market due to the rising per capita income of the individuals. Also, growing smart home concept contributes to the overall growth of the market. Moreover, various additives are added to develop plasterboard with properties such as insulated, moisture resistant, sound insulations and others. The global plasterboard market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 5.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Plasterboard Market

North America has dominated the plasterboard market. Asia-Pacific is expected to become fastest growing market for plasterboard. Emerging countries like China and India has recently seen a significant growth in the plasterboard market due to the expansion of various international player across the region. In addition, rising economy and rapid growth in industrialization are also contributing for growth of plasterboard market in the region.

Key Players

The key players of global plasterboard market report include- Gyprock, Knauf Insulation, BGC Plasterboard, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd., Boral Limited, Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd., PT Siam-Indo Gypsum Industry, Saint-Gobain, Lafarge, Etex, National Gypsum Company Properties, LLC and Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.

The report for Global Plasterboard Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

