“Tattoo inks consist of pigments combined with a carrier, and are used in tattooing.

Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Most professional tattoo artists purchase inks pre-made (known as pre-dispersed inks), while some tattooers mix their own using a dry

pigment and a carrier. Tattoo ink is generally permanent. Tattoo removal is difficult, painful, and the degree of success depends on the materials used. Recently developed inks claim to be comparatively easy to remove. Unsubstantiated claims have been made that some inks fade over time, yielding a “”semi-permanent tattoo.””

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tattoo Ink in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Intenze Tattoo Ink

Electric Ink

Tommys Supplies

Kuro Sumi

Millennium Colors

Eternal Tattoo Supply

SkinCandy Tattoo Ink

Alla Prima

Dynamic Tattoo Inks

Fantasia Tattoo Inks

Panthera Black Tattoo Ink

Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink

Dragonhawk Tattoo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Black & Grey Tattoo Ink

Color Tattoo Ink

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Age Below 18

Age 18-25

Age 26-40

Age Above 40

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tattoo Ink market.

Chapter 1, to describe Tattoo Ink Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Tattoo Ink, with sales, revenue, and price of Tattoo Ink, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tattoo Ink, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Tattoo Ink market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tattoo Ink sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tattoo Ink Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Black & Grey Tattoo Ink

1.2.2 Color Tattoo Ink

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Age Below 18

1.3.2 Age 18-25

1.3.3 Age 26-40

1.3.4 Age Above 40

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Intenze Tattoo Ink

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Intenze Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Description

2.1.1.2 Intenze Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Intenze Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Intenze Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.1.3 Intenze Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.1.3.1 Intenze Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Intenze Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Market Share in Global in 2016

2.2 Electric Ink

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Electric Ink Tattoo Ink Description

2.2.1.2 Electric Ink Tattoo Ink Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Intenze Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Electric Ink Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.2.3 Electric Ink Tattoo Ink Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.2.3.1 Electric Ink Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Electric Ink Tattoo Ink Market Share in Global in 2016

2.3 Tommys Supplies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Tommys Supplies Tattoo Ink Description

2.3.1.2 Tommys Supplies Tattoo Ink Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Tommys Supplies Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Tommys Supplies Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.3.3 Tommys Supplies Tattoo Ink Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.3.3.1 Tommys Supplies Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Tommys Supplies Tattoo Ink Market Share in Global in 2016

2.4 Kuro Sumi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Kuro Sumi Tattoo Ink Description

2.4.1.2 Kuro Sumi Tattoo Ink Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Kuro Sumi Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Kuro Sumi Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.4.3 Kuro Sumi Tattoo Ink Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.4.3.1 Kuro Sumi Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Kuro Sumi Tattoo Ink Market Share in Global in 2016

2.5 Millennium Colors

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Millennium Colors Tattoo Ink Description

2.5.1.2 Millennium Colors Tattoo Ink Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Millennium Colors Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Millennium Colors Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.5.3 Millennium Colors Tattoo Ink Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.5.3.1 Millennium Colors Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Millennium Colors Tattoo Ink Market Share in Global in 2016

2.6 Eternal Tattoo Supply

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Eternal Tattoo Supply Tattoo Ink Description

2.6.1.2 Eternal Tattoo Supply Tattoo Ink Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Eternal Tattoo Supply Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Eternal Tattoo Supply Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.6.3 Eternal Tattoo Supply Tattoo Ink Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.6.3.1 Eternal Tattoo Supply Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Eternal Tattoo Supply Tattoo Ink Market Share in Global in 2016

2.7 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Description

2.7.1.2 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

2.7.3 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.7.3.1 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Market Share in Global in 2016

2.8 Alla Prima

