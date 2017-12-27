Automotive Adhesives Market 2017

Global Automotive Adhesives Market Information Report by Type (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Polyamide, Others), By Application (Paint Shop, Assembly, Powertrain, Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario:

Automotive adhesives are a lightweight method of joining composites and plastic materials in automotive. Automotive adhesives are majorly used in construction of automotive interior parts and electronics.

One of the key drivers for the growth of automotive adhesives market is the increase in demand of lightweight and Low Carbon Emitting Vehicles which encourages the use of materials such as aluminium for decreasing the weight of automotive, which leads to use of automotive adhesives. The technological advancements in manufacturing of automobiles and the adoption of smart cars is also driving the use of automotive adhesives. The increase in use of average adhesive volume with the increasing complexity in design of vehicles is also driving the growth of the market. However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by huge volatility in the prices of raw materials.

Key Players:

The key players of Automotive adhesives market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Henkel (Germany), BASF (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Specialty Chemical Company (U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company(U.S.), Hindustan Adhesives Limited (India), Dynea International Oy (Finland), Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc. (U.S) Covalence Specialty Adhesives LLC (U.S.) and others

Study Objectives of Automotive Adhesives Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Automotive adhesives market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the Global Automotive adhesives market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, application and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Automotive adhesives market.

The report for Global Automotive Adhesives Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Automotive Adhesives Market, By Type

5 Global Automotive Adhesives Market, By Application

6 Regional Market Analysis

7 Competitive Analysis

Continued…….

