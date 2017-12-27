Rent It Bae, a Delhi based premium fashion rental portal has recently expanded its services to 11 more cities, covering the metropolitan cities of India. The users can rent plethora of brands and designer labels for four days or more at 10% to 15% of the retail price.

The rental services in Delhi-NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida) such as the same day delivery and studio trials; are different from those in expanded cities – Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Indore.

“India is a strong market for rentals, especially in cities like Chandigarh and Ludhiana where people are susceptible to rental clothing. The myriad of queries from these cities and success here, led to the expansion in other markets within a period of one-year of our launch,” said Aanchal Saini, Co-founder and CEO, Rent It Bae.

The Rent It Bae wardrobe offers a variety of clothes and accessories from popular brands, including luxury labels such as Anita Dogre, Turun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar and many more.

Distinctively, it offers India’s first unlimited Fashion Subscription service at Rs. 3999 for a month, whereby one can rent numerous clothes and accessories multiple times.

“Looking at the high demand for ethnics during the wedding season, we have introduced a pre-booking feature which can be made four months prior to the occasion,” Saini added.

Luxury is just a click away on both Android and iOS application.