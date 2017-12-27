Market Scenario:

Data quality tools can be explained as a type of tools which are used to address various aspects of the data quality. The tool offers various features such as decomposition of various type of text fields into component parts, formatting of values of these texts into consistent layouts, modification of data values and identification & linking of data entries among others.

The factors contributing to the growth of the Data Quality Tool Market are the growing volume of business data, increasing usage of external data sources, increasing regulatory pressure and the need for improvement of performance of data. However, factors such as lack of awareness and security issues are hampering the growth of the data quality tool market.

Furthermore, factors such as rise in artificial intelligence for data quality, increasing demand for data quality functions in big data and the growing speed of data accumulations are expected to boost the growth of the data quality tool market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Various organizations are investing in data quality tools for better understanding of customer needs, improving the quality of service, future predictions and business growth.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in the global data quality tool market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players

SAP SE (Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Experian Data Quality (US)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)

Informatica Corporation (US)

Pitney Bowes (US)

Information Builder (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Tamr (US)

Talend (US)

Syncsort (US)

Trianz (US)

Study Objectives of Global Data Quality Tool Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global data quality tool market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global data quality tool market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, data type, deployment, organization size, vertical and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global data quality tool market.



Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of data quality tool into data type, component, deployment, organization size, vertical and region.

Component:

Solutions

Services



Data Type:

Product Data

Consumer Data

Financial Data

Supplier Data

Others



Deployment:

On- Demand

On-premises



Organization Size:

Small

Medium

Large



Vertical:

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Energy

Education

Others



Region:

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW



Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to unmatched expansion of data in this region, increasing adoption of internet of things, stringent data related regulatory compliances and the presence of large number of vendors.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to boost the growth of the data quality tool market majorly due to increasing demand for digitization and increasing awareness about new technological solutions.

