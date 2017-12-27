Cytology is a branch of pathology that deals with the study of physical, chemical, and functional characters of cells. Cytology is one of the leading diagnostic methods used for detection of cancer. Cytology collection involves extracting cells from various body parts by using specialized devices. These specimens are further processed by cytology testing devices in pathology laboratories to evaluate the presence of a disease. Cytology specimens are collected from body parts such as the oral cavity, the gastrointestinal tract, the cervical tract, and the respiratory tract and from plural fluid, pericardial fluid, and spinal fluid. Most of the cytology collection techniques are non-invasive; however, some apply invasive or surgical techniques to collect the specimen. Selection of the cytology device depends on the application area and specimen requirements.

Cancer detection is one of the widely applied areas of cytology. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 14 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2012 and the number of new cases is estimated to rise by 70% by 2035. High prevalence of cancer across the globe is estimated to increase the adoption of cytology devices for conducting cytology tests. Technical advancements in the field of cytology such as automated cytology analyzers and point-of-care testing devices are estimated to fuel the cytology devices market during the forecast period. Increasing efficiency and availability of advanced collection devices such as aspiration needles for collection of liver and pancreas specimens is projected to propel the cytology devices market from 2017 to 2025. However, availability of low-quality and inexpensive cytology devices in regional marketplaces is anticipated to hamper the cytology devices market. Moreover, developments in alternative therapies such as immunoassays and molecular diagnostics is likely to hamper the market from 2017 to 2025.

The global cytology devices market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into brushes, spatulas, aspiration needles, and others. The brushes segment can be sub-divided into metallic and plastic brushes. The others segment comprises cytology devices such as currets and cervical brooms. The brushes segment is anticipated to hold a leading share of the global cytology devices market from 2017 to 2025. The aspiration needles segment is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to their rising usage in the collection of liver, pancreas, and breast specimens as well as plural fluids and spinal fluids. Based on application, the global cytology devices market can be segmented into pulmonology, gastroenterology, gynecology, and others.

High prevalence of cervical cancer and launch of new products for the treatment of cervical cancer are factors estimated to fuel the gynecology segment during the forecast period. Technological advancements in the field of gastroenterology such as new endoscopy systems and ultrasound endoscopy are projected to contribute to high growth of the gastroenterology segment. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global cytology devices market during the forecast period>

Geographically, the global cytology devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to constitute a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to high number of cytology tests being performed in the region. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market between 2017 and 2025. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 3.7 million new cases of cancer were registered in Europe in 2012. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing health care expenditure in the region.

Major players operating in the global cytology devices market are Biocytech Corporation, RI.MOS. srl, CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, MEDI-GLOBE CORPORATION, US Endoscopy (a part of STERIS Corporation), ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Nipro, and STERYLAB S.r.l.

