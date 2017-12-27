EuroSciCon invites all the participants across the globe to attend the “Clinical Cardiology and Cardiovascular Diseases, 2018” during May 24-25, 2018 at London, UK which highlights the theme on “Leading edge in the field of Cardiology”. Clinical Cardiology aims to explore developments in cardiac diseases, prevention and treatment of myocardial abnormalities, new inventions in technology. The registration prices for the mentioned conference are €399 for students, €599 for academics and €699 for business. Clinical Cardiology, 2018 invites participants from all leading universities, research institutions or organizations and pharmaceutical companies to share their research experiences on all aspects in the expanding field and thereby, providing a showcase of the latest techniques
