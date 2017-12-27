Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) December 26, 2017 – Entrepreneurs need to get the right business insurance to protect their companies against any type of setbacks. Not having the right insurance can put businesses at risk of lawsuit claims and damages caused by unforeseen forces. Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs-especially those who are still starting out-are not properly educated on the benefits of business insurance. This is the reason Fairfax, VA Business Benefits Group launched the New Business Insurance blog series on their website.

BBG is a group of insurance experts operating within the state of Virginia that aim to provide people from all walks of life with comprehensive insurance packages that fit their needs. Founded in 1995, they seek to give businesses a better, more financially stable situation. They have received several awards for their efforts and are known to provide excellent service when it comes to employee benefits and business insurance. The blog they created further exemplifies how much they care about their customer.

BBG Brokers aims to educate their clients about business insurance so that they can make better and sound decisions when getting the insurance coverage for their business. The blog series provides a one-stop solution to company owners, partners, and entrepreneurs with regards to what they need to know about business insurance. Included in the new blog series are not only benefits of business insurance, but also how it is calculated based on different factors like location and business experience. Information on the types of business insurance is further included in the blog series. Lastly, the blog series includes a list of reliable insurance brokers to help you with your needs.

BBG Brokers CEO noted that “launching the new blog series is very crucial in educating and guiding our clients through the maze of benefits from business insurances. This way, their businesses are protected against all major and even minor threats.” It is the aim of BBG Brokers to educate one entrepreneur in Virginia at a time. There are so many benefits of getting business insurance and while finding the right one for your business can be a daunting task, this should be a good enough reason for you to talk to your insurance broker. For any concerns about business insurance visit BBG Broker at https://www.bbgbroker.com/. You can also call them at 844-201-3609 or fax them at 703-385-3444. Their headquarters are located on 4069 Chain Bridge Rd Fairfax, VA 22030 on the very top floor and have another location at 4023 Chain Bridge Rd Fairfax, VA 22030.

