Automotive Clutch Market 2017

Summary:

Global Automotive Clutch Market, by Transmission (Manual, Automated), by Clutch Type (Dog Clutch, Friction Clutch, Hydraulic Clutch and other), by Vehicle Type (Passenger vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) – Forecast 2016-2022

Market Scenario:

The growth in the Automotive Industry has led to a significant increase in demand for automotive Clutch market. Automotive Clutch helps to enjoy a smooth start and facilitate shaft. It also prevent the transmission overload and reduce the impact of torsional vibration. Features such transmitting required power as well as serve as safety device are acting as a primary factor for the growth of market. Stringent emission norms, need for fuel efficiency as well as technological advancement such as the dual clutch transmission system are driving the market of Automotive Clutch Market. Moreover, shifting preference towards manual or fully-automatic transmission systems spur the market growth

Whereas, high cost act as a barrier for the growth of automotive clutch market.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of Global Automotive Clutch are Eaton Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Aisin Seiki, EXEDY, FCC, Schaeffer, BorgWarner Clutch Auto Limited and ZF Friedrichshafen.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2099

Study Objectives of Automotive Clutch Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Clutch markets Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Automotive Clutch markets market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Transmission type, Clutch type, Vehicle type and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Conveyor system.

Regional Analysis

Asia pacific is dominating the market of clutch due to majority of automotive sales in the region as well as technological advancement such as duel clutch transmission system and automated manual transmission systems which helps the market to grow in this region. Development of automotive manufacturing industries in developing economies such as china and India are driving the market for automotive Clutch. Factors such as availability of low-cost manual transmission clutches as well as consumer preference towards convenient mode of transmission are some of the factors pushing the market of automotive Clutch. Whereas, increasing vehicle purchase as well as shift towards electric vehicle are some of the factors driving the demand for clutch market in the North American region.

The report for Global Automotive Clutch Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Target Audience

Organizations

Manufacturer

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-clutch-market-2099

Table of Contents

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

1.3.1 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CLUTCH MARKET: BY TRANSMISSION TYPE

1.3.2 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CLUTCH MARKET: BY CLUTCH TYPE

1.3.3 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CLUTCH MARKET: BY VEHICLE TYPE

1.3.5 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CLUTCH MARKET: BY REGION

…..

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 EATON CORPORATION

7.2.2 MAGNETI MARELLI

7.2.3 VALEO

7.2.4 AISIN SEIKI

7.2.5 EXEDY

7.2.6 FCC

7.2.7 SCHAEFFER

7.2.8 BORGWARNER CLUTCH AUTO LIMITED

7.2.9 ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

7.2.10 OTHERS

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have the prime objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies depending on products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enables our clients to know more consequently do more, which gives them answer for their each and every important question. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com