A recent intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has observed that the global market for zinc dialkyldithiophosphate (ZDDP) additives is dependent on product innovation. Most of the major companies participating in this market are investing on R&D activities as well as resorting to aggressive advertising strategies to gain ground over the competitors. For instance, The Lubrizol Corporation offers additives that are designed to protect all kinds of engines, ranging from basic technology to novel and advanced performance chemistry. The report identifies Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Afton Chemical Corporation, Infineum International Limited, ZPlus, LLC, Mukund Anderson Inc., AMSOIL, Rislone CamGuard, and Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. as some of the other key players in the global ZDDP additives market.

If the projections of the TMR report are to be believed, the demand in the global ZDDP additives market will increment at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, and the overall revenue in the market will increase from US$2,717.82 mn in 2017 to US$3,085.79 mn by 2025. As far as the prospects for new entrants is concerned, the ZDDP additives market offers moderate opportunities as they can have easy access to the manufacturing technology. Influx of private labels will not be too surprising either during the forecast period.

Product-wise, the global ZDDP additives market currently has substantially more demand for secondary alkyl than primary alkyl ZDDP, owing to its high hydraulic stability and antiwear protection characteristics. Based on end-use, the automotive industry serves more than 80% of the total demand in the global ZDDP additives market, whereas Asia Pacific has been identified as the most lucrative region, with the valuation estimated to reach US$1,189.68 mn by the end of the forecast period, which is 2022.

Anti-wear Properties Used for Extreme Pressure Applications

The prosperity of the automotive industry is the primary driver of the global ZDDP additives market. Zinc dialkyl dithiophosphate is a compound developed in 1940s and since then it has been widely used antiwear additive in automotive engine oil and industrial lubrication. It is highly regarded as the most cost effective antiwear additive being used to prevent surface microwelding and subsequent wear & tear in case of metal to metal contact situation. ZDDP additives are generally used along with dispersants, detergents, pour point depressants, viscosity index improvers and additional organic oxidants. For instance, in automotive gear oil, ZDDP additive are used at 1.5-4% in combination with other additives such as sulfurized olefins, corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers and detergents. ZDDP additives on account of their high thermal & hydrolytic stability and excellent antiwear characteristics are widely used in extreme pressure applications such as metalworking fluids, engine & gear oil and greases.

Particularly in the Asia Pacific region, the automotive industry is flourishing, owing to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income among the populations. The industrial sector is also doing pretty well in countries such as China and India, which is expected to provide enough traction to the ZDDP additives market in the near future.

Stringent Environmental Regulatory Policies Obstructing Market’s Prosperity

On the other hand, in past couple of decades, ZDDP has come under scrutiny as it has substantial phosphorous content, which leaves a negative impact on the vehicle exhaust system. Although ZDDP possess superior antiwear characteristics, it is also prone to generate byproducts, especially phosphorous that blocks the pollutant reducing catalytic converter and thereby reducing the efficiency and life span of the device. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued permissible level of phosphorous content in vehicular exhaust in order to reduce or eliminate the use of ZDDP additives in near future, which is strongly hindering the future of the ZDDP additives market. In addition to that, relentless research is underway to find compound that can replace ZDDP altogether and several patents have been filed in recent past.

