Rising literacy rates, increased consumption of notebooks and diaries by the business establishments coupled with increasing paper consumption in country and rising production capacity of the major players in the market were the key drivers of exercise notebook market growth in UAE during the review period.

The UAE has been popularly known for the presence of highest number of international schools in the world. As of 2016, the country has 518 international schools. The demand for notebooks in the country both local and export demand are largely catered through the imported products. The country has a high preference of center stapled binding over other binding methods. Moreover, there have been cover types like soft cover and hard cover. These specifications have opened up many options before the customers making their purchase more specific. Customer preferences started being more specific to size of paper, designs, number of pages and similar features. People highly prefer to buy from stationery stores and school and college stationery as of 2016. The major players in the market has their own online selling portals; also the imported products and domestically manufactured products are offered in some of the ecommerce websites in the country such as Souq, Lulu Webstore and others.

Majority of the products are imported from countries such as China, Indonesia and US to name a few. A major part of the imported products is used for re-export markets, especially the emerging markets in Africa. Dubai is considered as one of the major destination for African countries to import stationery products like notebooks from, as the city has a well-organized chain of retailers and wholesalers, an excellent sourcing network, a well developed warehousing and stocking facility and a reputation for reliability that has been built over the years.

The report titled “UAE Exercise Notebook Market By Category (Notebooks and Long books, Diaries, Practical Books, Drawing Books, Graph Books, Pocket/Reminder Books and Others), By Domestically Produced and Imported Products – Outlook to 2021” by Ken Research suggested a positive CAGR in terms of consumer spending in exercise notebook market in the next 5 years till 2021. UAE Exercise Notebook Market is expected to reach USD 101 million by 2021

