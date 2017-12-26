Atlanta/Mumbai – December, 2017 – Birla Carbon today announced the appointment of Todd Cottrell as President, Specialty Blacks Business (SBB). Todd joins Birla Carbon on December 11, 2017. Jas Sandhu, Business Head for SBB has decided to retire from Birla Carbon.

“Jas has provided exceptional leadership to the Specialty Blacks business of Birla Carbon, especially after Columbian Chemicals became part of the Aditya Birla Group.” said John Loudermilk, Chief Operating Officer, Birla Carbon. He further added, “In a market where carbon black is closely associated with tires, Jas’ leadership created a niche for the specialty applications of Birla Carbon in many industries. Jas’ enthusiasm for the Specialty business will be missed. I wish him the very best as he steps into retirement.”

As President of the Specialty Blacks Business and a member of Birla Carbon’s Senior Management Team, Todd Cottrell will report to John Loudermilk, Chief Operating Officer, Birla Carbon. Todd is a recognized leader in specialty chemicals with more than 20 years of experience in chemicals and materials. He has global experience in specialty chemicals, pigments, coatings, adhesives, and other types of products.

“Todd brings a wealth of experience building strong customer relationships and market driven product innovations that deliver value in the businesses he has led,” stated John. “We are thrilled to have him join our executive team and help drive our market focus.”

Todd joins Birla Carbon from Huntsman Corporation where he led the Color Pigments business as Global Commercial Director. Prior to Huntsman, Todd was the Global Director of Coatings, Adhesives, and Sealants at Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. He also spent several years at PPG Industries as Regional Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Aerospace Coating and Global Business Manager for Aerospace Chemicals.