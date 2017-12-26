The ophthalmologists at The Eye Center discuss the techniques used to treat eye problems.

Colombia, SC, Nov. 27, 2017 – There is a wide array of eye ailments, including dry eyes, Glaucoma, Cataract, Red Eyes, Nearsightedness, Farsightedness, Diabetic Eyes, and many more. Each of these conditions requires a unique treatment method, which only high-qualified ophthalmologists can provide. The Eye Center provides the highest level of quality medical care and ensures that its patients achieve an excellent clinical outcome using the latest cutting-edge techniques.

“Our patients come first,” say the ophthalmologists at The Eye Center. “We offer a superior level of experience and expertise. Our focus is to offer excellent care to the patients we serve.”

Here are some of the treatment options offered for eye conditions at The Eye Center:

Advanced Surface Treatment-The ophthalmologists at the center use the Iris Recognition and Customvue Technology variety of Visx Star S4 Excimer Laser because of its safety profile and the ability to give excellent outcomes. Customvue takes an accurate picture of the eye, making it easier for physicians to provide customized treatment for each patient’s specific visual requirements.

Cataract: Modern Cataract Surgery produces excellent results. Usually, it is unproblematic and takes under 20 minutes. In most cases, patients achieve vision improvement within 1 to 3 days.

Lasik: If you require glasses or contact lenses to see clearly due to myopia, hyperopia or presbyopia, The Eye Center can help eliminate these problems through Refractive Surgery. Refractive Surgery is an excellent option if you want to eliminate the need for contact lenses or glasses.

Visian ICL: An alternative to Lasik for correcting Myopia, delivers a super crisp and stable vision to patients rapidly and painlessly. The physicians use Visian ICL during Refractive Surgery to correct myopia. Patients will regain the capacity to see brilliantly after surgery.

“We are here to meet your eye care needs,” say the ophthalmologists. “At The Eye Center, a patient will always come first.”

Whether you have Dry Eyes, Cataract, Diabetic Eye Disease, Nearsightedness or another eye condition, call The Eye Center at 803-256-0641, for the right treatment.