According to a new report Global Smart Materials Market, published by KBV research, the Global Smart Materials Market size is expected to reach $73.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Actuators & Motors Smart Materials Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Transducers Smart Materials Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Sensors Smart Materials Market.

The Piezoelectric Materials market holds the largest market share in Global Smart Materials Market by Products in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.7 % during the forecast period. The Magnetostrictive Materials market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Electrostrictive Materials market would attain market value of $9,797.5 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/smart-materials-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Smart Materials Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of CeramTec, Kyocera Corporation, LORD Corporation, Ametek Corporation (Fine Tubes Ltd.), TDK Corporation, Smart Material Corporation, CTS Corporation (Noliac A/S), APC International, Ltd., Piezo Kinetics, Inc., and Harris Corporation.

Global Smart Materials Market Size Segmentation

By Application

Actuators & Motors

Transducers

Sensors

Structural Materials

Others

By Products

Piezoelectric Materials

Shape Memory Materials

Phase Change Materials

Magnetostrictive Materials

Electrochromic Materials

Electrostrictive Materials

Others

By Geography

North America Smart Materials Market Size

US Smart Materials Market Size

Canada Smart Materials Market Size

Mexico Smart Materials Market Size

Rest of North America Smart Materials Market Size

Europe Smart Materials Market

Germany Smart Materials Market

UK Smart Materials Market

France Smart Materials Market

Russia Smart Materials Market

Spain Smart Materials Market

Italy Smart Materials Market

Rest of Europe Smart Materials Market

Asia Pacific Smart Materials Market

China Smart Materials Market

Japan Smart Materials Market

India Smart Materials Market

South Korea Smart Materials Market

Singapore Smart Materials Market

Malaysia Smart Materials Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Materials Market

LAMEA Smart Materials Market

Brazil Smart Materials Market

Argentina Smart Materials Market

UAE Smart Materials Market

Saudi Arabia Smart Materials Market

South Africa Smart Materials Market

Nigeria Smart Materials Market

Rest of LAMEA Smart Materials Market

Companies Profiled

CeramTec

Kyocera Corporation

LORD Corporation

Ametek Corporation (Fine Tubes Ltd.)

TDK Corporation

Smart Material Corporation

CTS Corporation (Noliac A/S)

APC International, Ltd.

Piezo Kinetics, Inc.

Harris Corporation

