Smart Labels Market 2017

Summary:

MarketResearchFuture adds “Smart Labels Market 2017: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2021”reports to its Database.

Key Players

The key players of Global Smart Labels Market report include-

CCL Industries Inc.

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Checkpoint Systems Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Displaydata Ltd.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Smartrac N.V.

Willian Frick & Company

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Intermec Inc.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

ASK S.A.

Graphic Label Inc.

Alien Technology Inc.

Muhlbauer Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa

Study Objectives of Global Smart Labels Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global smart labels market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global smart labels market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, application, end-use industry and by region.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global smart labels market

Synopsis of the Global Smart Labels Market

Market Scenario

The growing retail sector and increased security concerns related to anti-theft are the key drivers of smart labels market. With the rapid growth of retail and manufacturing sector, the demand for smart labels has gone up in merchandise and asset tracking. This is backed by the unique features of smart labels such as re-programmability, simultaneous identification, real time tracking and usage across various industries which have led to the growth of the global smart labels market.

Segments

Global smart labels market is segmented on the basis of components, technology, application, End-use industry and region. On the basis of technology it is segmented as RFID, electronic shelf label, sensing label, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as electronic & IT asset, retail, perishable goods, and others. On the basis of end-use industry it is segmented as manufacturing & retail, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, FMCG, logistics, and others. Additionally on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Smart Labels Market by Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

The report for Global Smart Labels Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

