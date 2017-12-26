Market Scenario:

Global silicone structural glazing market has witnessed gradual growth in recent years, and is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period. The global silicone structural glazing market is primarily driven by growth in industrial and commercial construction activities and technological advancements in the glass industry. Silicone structural glazing is a method utilizing a silicone adhesive to attach glass, metal, or other panel material to the structure of a building. Wind-load and other impact loads on the facade are transferred from the glass or panel, through the structural silicone sealant to the structure of the building. The silicone sealant must maintain adhesive and cohesive integrity as the facade is subjected to wind-load and thermal stresses. Structural glazing (SG) is a high performance application and not all silicone sealants are suitable for this application. Only silicone sealants that have been developed and tested specifically for structural glazing applications, should be used.

The growing demand for advanced facade systems in the building & construction sector, along with environmental concerns and energy efficiency in buildings are the key factors driving the growth of the silicone structural glazing market. The rising adoption of the smart city concept will be one of the latest trends that will lead to the growth of the silicone structural glazing market. The growing preference of the people to live in urban locations induce the governments of the countries around the world to focus on initiatives such as smart cities to improve the life of urban people. These initiatives will aim at developing plans for intelligent networking of energy, water supplies, lighting, and mobility systems.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5011

Global silicone structural glazing market has been segmented based on type, material, end-use and region. Based on types, the market has been segmented as four-sided structural glazing, two-sided structural glazing, slope glazing, stepped glass glazing, u-shaped glazing, total vision systems glazing and others. Among these the four-sided structural segment, has been projected to dominate the silicone structural glazing market through 2023. The dominant position of this segment can be attributed to the rising energy consumption by the commercial, public, and residential buildings, which will generate more requirement for advanced glass facade systems, which are mainly used for total vision and emission control through green buildings. They are largely used in the commercial sector to reduce the energy consumption in the building. Based on the materials, the market has been segmented as glass panels, aluminum structural framing, silicone sealants and EPDM. The glass panels segment had been dominating the market, in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing material type. The wide application of glass panels across major end–users, is creating fruitful market for glass panels in material segment for global silicone structural glazing market. Based on the end-use the market is segmented as commercial, public and residential. The commercial sector dominated the market in 2016 and has been projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector over the next five years. This is due to the rising stringent emission standards, rising demand for glass facade systems, and the growing requirement for green buildings. The growing building & construction industry along with the rising standardization in facade systems, drive the silicone structural glazing market growth.

The Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players of global silicone structural glazing market are Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd (Japan), Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S), Arkema SA (France), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), The DOW Chemical Company (U.S), 3M Company (U.S.), YKK Corporation (Japan), Permasteelisa S.P.A (Italy), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Tokyo), Sisecam Group(Turkey), Schott AG (Germany), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Guardian Glass (U.S.).

Browse report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/silicone-structural-glazing-market-5011

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com