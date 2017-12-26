Rockville, Maryland ( Webnewswire ) December 26, 2017 – Alzheimer’s, a type of dementia that starts with mild memory loss to more debilitating losses of motor skills and speech, is a growing problem in the Western world. According to the Center of Disease Control, 5.4 million people were suffering from Alzheimer’s in the United States alone. As the problem spreads and some are left at a loss for how to take care of their loved ones, Comfort Home Care printed out the Activities of Daily Living for those families who have someone with Alzheimer’s, effectively teaching them how to aid their loved ones in their time of need.

Comfort Home Care is a home care agency based in Rockville, Maryland, first opening its doors in 1999. Since then, they have provided in-home care to the elderly to make life easier and more enjoyable for them. Care is important to them, so they provide the best care for the elderly with excellent caregivers by making sure they are safe and as healthy as possible. Knowing that those with dementia and Alzheimer’s are particularly facing more difficulty than some other elders, they set out to find a way to make their life a little easier. The result was Activities of Daily Living, a comprehensive list of pointers for both those with Alzheimer’s and those who care for people with the disease.

A daily routine is important to have for the people with Alzheimer’s. Without them, there would be trouble the further the disease progresses. From eating to bathing to hygiene, these simple activities would be lost without proper care. That is where Activities of Daily Living comes in. They suggest various things to caregivers in order to help those with Alzheimer’s deal with their life. It gives advice on safety structures for treating those with the disease so they don’t accidentally hurt themselves. It also urges people to find help in case one needs assistance in taking care of their loved ones.

With these pieces of advice Comfort Home Care gives in Activities of Daily Living, it allows those caring for people with Alzheimer’s to aid them more effectively. Activities of Daily Living is a wonderful guideline for those who do not know how to deal with Alzheimer’s. In addition to publishing Activities of Daily Living, Comfort Home Cares continues to provide service for the elderly, whether or not they have dementia. For more information, visit https://www.choosecomforthome.com. The in-home care agency is based at 121 Congressional Lane, Suite 201, Rockville, MD, 20852, and is available by phone at 301-984-7681.

