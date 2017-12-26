Physicians & Midwives has been Selected as Top Vote Getter for “Best OB/GYN”.

Washington, DC-MD-VA-WV – Physicians & Midwives Collaborative Practice, of Northern Virginia, has been selected as top vote getter for “Best OB/GYN” by Arlington Magazine readers. The Arlington Magazine poll features businesses that are awarded “best of” by readers in several different categories. The top vote getters are featured in the January/February 2018 issue “Best of Arlington.”

With five centers located conveniently throughout Northern Virginia (Alexandria, North Arlington, Mt. Vernon, Kingstowne, and Woodbridge), Physicians & Midwives proudly delivers OB/GYN and midwifery services focused on compassionate patient care. The practice combines physicians, midwives, and nurse practitioners who have been treating women since 1993. They strive to deliver state-of-the-art medical care and treatment that is comfortable and convenient.

“As medicine and technology continue to advance, there seems to be a lack of interaction between patient and provider in the healthcare industry. As a team, we strive to keep patient care as the foundation of our medical practice,” says Dr. David C. Giammitorio, MD, FACOG. “We are pleased to be recognized as “Best OB/GYN” by Arlington Magazine. This tells us that the services we provide are in line with our mission.”

In addition to their focus on patient/doctor relationship, Physicians & Midwives offers a wealth of information and tools to advance patient care. Their patient portal delivers patients the convenience of booking appointments, requesting prescription refills, and communicating with doctors online. They even offer a free app for expectant parents, called the Pregnancy Passport App, to enhance the support offered to patients.

Arlington Magazine is published six times a year. The magazine explores the lives and lifestyles of residents in Arlington, McLean, and Falls Church, Virginia. Their informative coverage focuses on restaurants, real estate, people, community, education, health and fitness, and more. The annual “Best of Arlington” issue includes topics from best ice cream shop to best handyman, and everything in between. Online subscription and weekly newsletters are also available.

The combination of compassionate care, advanced medicine, and patient support is why Physicians & Midwives made “Best OB/GYN” 2018 top vote getter for Arlington Magazine. The Arlington office of Physicians & Midwives is located at 3803 N. Fairfax Dr. Suite 500 in Arlington, VA 22203. For more information about the group, visit the group online or call (703) 370-4300.