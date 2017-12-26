26, December 2017: The beautiful Pentillie Castle is featured in the Sky1’s drama series ‘Delicious’, as the Penrose Hotel. The series stars Dawn French and Emilia Fox.

One of the properties listed on GroupAccommodation.com, the beautiful Pentillie Castle has been featured in the Sky1’s drama series ‘Delicious’, as the Penrose Hotel. The series, starring Dawn French, Emilia Fox and Iain Glen, is shot in and around picturesque South East Cornwall, namely the village of Calstock and the Tamar Valley. The series is back for a second season and airs on Sky1 on 29th December.

* Dawn French was quoted as saying that “Originally it was set by the sea, but that’s been done by Poldark and Doc Martin, so we did it inland. I love the sea, I live by the sea, and it’s so beautiful. But we are showing another side of the place. We filmed in all sorts of beautiful areas like the Port Eliot estate and Pentillie Castle.” – Plymouth Herald

* The owner of Pentillie Castle, Sammie Coryton, is thrilled with the series: “It was just so fascinating to watch all the on set action once again and see how the Castle was transformed! We feel so incredibly proud that Pentillie Castle will feature once again in a second series of Delicious as The Penrose Hotel and showcase our beautiful corner of Cornwall to Sky One’s viewers”

