Global Next Generation Battery Market, by Application (Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & gas, Defence, Transportation), by Type (Li-ion battery, Ni-metal hydride battery, Ni-Cd battery) – Forecast 2027

Objective of Next Generation Batteries Market Study:

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Next Generation Batteries market.

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

– To analyze the Next Generation Batteries Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by application and sub-segments.

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Next Generation Batteries market.

Market Scenario

The major growth driver of Next Generation Batteries Market includes growing adoption of e-mobility industry, growing electric vehicle market, and growing consumption of consumer electronic appliances which is building demand for efficient power storage systems among others.

Hence the market for Next Generation Batteries is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2027).

However, technological limitation and high initial cost are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Next Generation Batteries Market.

Segments

Global Next Generation Batteries Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Type: Li-ion battery, Ni-Cd battery, and Ni-metal hydride battery among others.

Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Transportation, Aerospace & defence, industrial, Oil & gas, among others.

Regional Analysis of Next Generation Batteries Market:

North America is expected to dominate the Global Next Generation Batteries Market with the largest market share due to growing electric vehicle market and government policies which are encouraging batteries market in U.S. region, and therefore accounting for $XX million and is expected to grow over $XX billion by 2027. Next Generation Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% from $ XX million in 2016 to $XX million by 2027. The Europe market for Next Generation Batteries Market is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2027).

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Next Generation Batteries Market include Hitachi(Japan), LG Chemicals (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Saft group (France), Samsung (South Korea), Sanyo (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Envia Systems Inc.(U.S.) and Uniross Batteries (South Africa) among others.

Industry News:

– Hitachi has announced in June 2016 about its expansion of energy solution businesses in North America. This business will provide solution which can utilize digital technology, and IOT.

– LG Chem has announced in year 2015 about its expansion of its TFT-LCD polarizer production in China. The expansion would increase LG Chem annual production capacity and would increase its client base.

Americas

– North America

o US

o Canada

– Latin America

Europe

– Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K

o Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

– Asia

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Next Generation Batteries market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

