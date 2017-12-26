MBD Group, one of the leading education companies in India with over 6 decades of experience, will be participating in the upcoming New Delhi World Book Fair 2018, which is starting from 6thJanuary 2018 and will be on till 14th January 2018. MBD group’s stall No. 140 – 157, displaying its bouquet of educational products and services will be located in the Hall No – 7 F-H, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The education major is all set to launch Robotics for School Education and a new line of interactive eBooks at the World Book Fair this year. MBD’s new high quality, interactive eBooks are an extension of the high quality books published by the group. With the interactive eBooks, students will have convenient access to engaging high quality educational contents anytime and anywhere. Also, the Group will be showcasing its educational apps for kids at the fair.

Digital content will also be showcased for CBSE Board, Maharashtra Board, Karnataka Board, Rajasthan Board, Assam Board, Andhra & Telangana Board, Madhya Pradesh Board, Delhi Board, Chhattisgarh Board, Gujarat Board, UP Board, Kerala Board, Tamil Nadu Board and for two international countries i.e., Srilanka and South Africa.

Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group, said, “We have been participating in every edition of the World book fair and this year too, we are looking forward to participate in the upcoming New Delhi World Book Fair 2018. The book fair has always been an ideal platform for us to not only launch our latest innovations in education and publishing but also to connect with students, learners and other stakeholders of the industry. We are very excited to launch Robotics and interactive eBooks which will offer a practical and immersive experience to its users.”

MBD Group’s stall at the fair will offer a glimpse of the entire range of products and publications ranging from reference Books for students, interactive e-books, robotics, educational apps, AR & VR, ICT classroom, English language lab, Readers, and School Stationery. Visitors can browse through the most successful offerings in print and digital besides experiencing MBD’s innovative products in 3D and Virtual reality all under a single roof