A Card Personalization Equipment can produce a individually specific card instead of a generic card. During the personalization process, the plastic cards or smart cards are personalized according to the individual project or customer requirements. The personalization process includes different sub-systems and technologies such as laser engraving and high-end printing systems (thermal printing, dye-sublimation), lamination or embossing.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Card Personalization Equipment in EMEA market, covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Datacard

Muehlbauer

Atlantic Zeiser

Emperor Technology

NBS

Matica

Ulian Equipment

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Turkey)

Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

Mid-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

High-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial

Government

Healthcare

Commercial

Other

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the EMEA Card Personalization Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Card Personalization Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Card Personalization Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Card Personalization Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the EMEA market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Card Personalization Equipment, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, to analyze the market by regions, manufacturers, type and application, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 10, Card Personalization Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 11, 12 and 13, to describe Card Personalization Equipment research findings and conclusion, sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Card Personalization Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Small-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

1.2.2 Mid-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

1.2.3 High-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Financial

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Turkey)

1.4.1.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.4 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.5 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.6 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran)

1.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 UAE Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 Israel Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Iran Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria)

1.4.3.1 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 Algeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Datacard

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Card Personalization Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Datacard Card Personalization Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Muehlbauer

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Card Personalization Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Muehlbauer Card Personalization Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Atlantic Zeiser

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Card Personalization Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Atlantic Zeiser Card Personalization Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Emperor Technology

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Card Personalization Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Emperor Technology Card Personalization Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 NBS

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Card Personalization Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 NBS Card Personalization Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Matica

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Card Personalization Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Matica Card Personalization Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Ulian Equipment

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Card Personalization Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Ulian Equipment Card Personalization Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 EMEA Card Personalization Equipment Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 EMEA Card Personalization Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.2 EMEA Card Personalization Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.3 EMEA Card Personalization Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Card Personalization Equipment Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 Card Personalization Equipment Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 EMEA Card Personalization Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 EMEA Card Personalization Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 EMEA Card Personalization Equipment Sales by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1.2 EMEA Card Personalization Equipment Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2 Europe Card Personalization Equipment Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.3 Middle East Card Personalization Equipment Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.4 Africa Card Personalization Equipment Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

5 Europe Card Personalization Equipment by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

