The featured press release is written to provide a brief introduction of a good and reputed hotel that has spacious rooms and world-class amenities to offer you.

If you need a break from your hectic daily life and looking forward to planning a vacation with your family or friends, then you should consider to go Decatur IL. This is the place that has several magnificent attractions which make people have a pleasant and memorable trip. Whether you are an art lover or a food lover, you will find here numerous art galleries and restaurants. Aside from this, you can enjoy some activities such as skiing, boating, sailing, or fishing by visiting wonderful Decatur Lake. After enjoying the experience of all these exciting activities during your vacation, you may require a place to get some rest and sleep at night. So it is important to book a hotel first while making other plans for the trip.

There is no dearth of hotels to choose from, numerous of them can be found out there. But if you are looking for a Budget room in Decatur IL, then you should choose Sleep Inn for your needs. This is a highly-regarded accommodation where we offer an amazing good night’s sleep to all our guests in the relaxing and comforting rooms. All our rooms are specially designed to offer a warm and comfortable environment to the tourists and are well-appointed with a variety of world-class facilities such as iron and ironing board, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, and many others. While designing our rooms, we took comfort and relaxation into the consideration.

At our Affordable hotel in Decatur IL, we offer several options for suites that include one king bed smoking, two queen beds non-smoking, and many others. Whether you need to hold a sales representation, small conferences or a business meeting, we have a business to offer you which is equipped with all essentials such as fax machines, copier, and printer. Those, who are fitness freak and can’t afford to miss their workout routine even for one day, they can meet their exercise and fitness goals with our exercise room facility that is equipped with several exercise machines. You can swim for relaxation in our indoor heated pool. So don’t wait for more, contact us and book a comfortable room now!

PR Contact –

Sleep Inn

3920 E Hospitality Ln,

Decatur, IL 62521

OUR PHONE: +1 (217) 872-7700

Website – http://www.hotelindecatur.com/