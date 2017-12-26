Liztek PSS-60BL is a Bluetooth speaker giving wireless connectivity, has two acoustic drivers, gives 33 ft range and has got 3.5 mm jack to connect with music players not having the Bluetooth feature.

Everyone loves to luxuriate themselves on different tunes of music. It hardly matters whether you have a good voice or not, humming favorite song refreshes all. To relish their favorite tracks people love to buy a music player fitting best in their requirements. The market is flooded with the different variety of music players, having a giant size to smaller ones and has different pricing apropos to their features. Doesn’t matter how many devices are present in the market, with time always a new device with distant features is launched and Bluetooth speaker is the latest vogue of music players. The attribute that distinguishes it from others is its portability.

There are umpteen models of Bluetooth speakers available in the market but Liztek PSS-60BL Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker has outshined everywhere and achieved the Bestseller commendation on Walmart. The device is powered by Bluetooth v3.0, a user simply needs to turn on the speaker and Bluetooth of their device such as a smartphone, laptop etc. PSS-60BL will easily pair with the device and you can stream your favorite music anytime anywhere and also comes with a feature to auto reconnect with the last connected device. It’s equipped with two high powered 40mm acoustic drivers giving a wide audio spectrum. To uplift the portability of the device, it runs on rechargeable battery and once the battery it’s fully charged it gives you a continuous play time of six hours. The device is decked up with a number of music controlling tabs such as play, pause, rewind, forward, etc and gives you a range of 33 ft, enabling you to control the music both from your device as well as the speaker. As the Bluetooth Speaker is wireless in nature it gives easy connectivity and for the devices not having Bluetooth feature, you can connect it a 3.5 mm jack that comes with this speaker.