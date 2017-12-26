Market Highlights:

The global human augmentation market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The major growth driver is the advancement in the healthcare sector which is making the human enhancement market to grow economically.

The global human augmentation market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the human augmentation market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Due to the high adoption of human augmentation technology in the healthcare sector and demand for advanced defense system in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows higher penetration of advance technology and ultimately provides better business operation. Increasing need for innovations and advancements in the technology are other major factors responsible for the growth of the human augmentation market.

In the global Human Augmentation Market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of advance technology, emerging economies and technological advancement in human augmentation in the region.

The global human augmentation market is projected to reach USD 1,147 million at a CAGR of over 44% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

B-Temia Inc. (U.S.)

BrainGate Company (U.S.)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Raytheon Company (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Vuzix Corporation (U.S.)

Human Augmentation Market Segmentation:

The global human augmentation market is segmented by product and end-user. Based on the product segment, the market is segmented into two types, in-built augmentation and wearable augmentation. The wearable augmentation type has been further segmented into wrist-wear, eye-wear, foot-wear, neck- wear, body-wear, and others. And the end-user market is bifurcated into healthcare, IT & telecommunication, defense, industrial others.

Market Research Analysis:

The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for application performance management platforms across different industry verticals in this region. U.S. holds majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as adoption of advance solutions.

Segments:

Regional Analysis:

The global human augmentation market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America region accounts for the largest share in the human augmentation market.

This is due to the developed economy and increasing demand for augmentation products in the region. In addition, technological advancements in medical wearable products have also boosted the growth of the market in North America. The U.S. represents the largest market for human augmentation in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. account for major shares of the human augmentation market, whereas, the human augmentation market in Asia is also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming years.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

IT Service Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Healthcare Institution

