Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral, which is primarily used as a plaster material in the building & construction industry. Disposal of gypsum waste, typically from demolition and construction sites, leads to environmental issues such as generation of hydrogen sulfide, which is a toxic and foul smelling gas. Additionally, incineration of gypsum may release sulfur dioxide, which can cause acid rain. Therefore, recycling of gypsum through proper management programs is imperative. This creates significant opportunities for manufacturers. Recycled gypsum aids in sustainable manufacturing practices compared to mined gypsum. In addition it also aids in low emissions and energy consumption. Gypsum boards are primarily consumed in North America as interior wall materials for remodeling and construction purposes. Of late, the generation of gypsum waste has increased rapidly, especially in the U.S. and Canada, due to the rise in population and growth in economy. The Greater Vancouver Regional District and Toronto in Canada banned the disposal of gypsum waste into landfill and encouraged manufacturers to develop recycling methods owing to the potential environmental hazard associated with the disposal of gypsum waste into landfilling and incineration.

Based on waste generation, the gypsum recycling market can be segmented into construction, manufacturing, and reconstruction. Waste derived from construction and manufacturing sites is less contaminated; therefore, it is considered ideal for recycling. On the other hand, waste generated from renovation and demolition sites includes tape, nail, and compounded products. It typically consists of harmful contaminants, which make recycling process costly and complicated. Rise in benefits of using recycled gypsum in various end-user industries such as building & construction, soil amendment, compost, wastewater treatment, roadways, and cement additive is boosting the gypsum recycling market.

Increase in demand for environmentally-friendly recycling methods due to the implementation of stringent regulations on disposal of hazardous waste is a major factor driving the gypsum recycling market. Recycling of gypsum offers several benefits in various applications. For instance, usage of recycled gypsum in the manufacture of new plaster boards reduces the need of new raw materials, energy, and transportation cost. Furthermore, usage of recycled gypsum derived from construction sites for soil amendments improves water penetration and workability. Recycling companies often face technological challenges associated with separation of contaminated waste and processing of recyclable materials. High tipping fees and high recycling and transportation costs are likely to hamper market growth. Therefore, constant research & development activities in the field of recycling waste and controlling tipping fees and landfill tax may open up new opportunities for recycling companies.

In terms of region, the global market for gypsum recycling can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market for gypsum recycling in the near future due to the rise in urbanization and industrialization. Demand for gypsum recycling is currently high in North America due to the large usage of gypsum plaster boards in residential and commercial complexes. In Europe, the gypsum recycling market in Belgium, France, the U.K., and Germany is estimated to expand significantly due to the high emphasis on zero scrap generation and implementation of stringent regulations on hazardous chemical emission.

The gypsum recycling market in Latin America is projected to expand moderately during the forecast period. Rise in investment by various recycling companies in Brazil, and Mexico is likely to drive the gypsum recycling market. Middle East and Africa expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period due to the low legislative initiative towards disposal of gypsum at landfill sites. However many construction companies are involving into gypsum recycling business and forming partnership with various waste management institutes such as Centre for Waste Management (CWM) based in Abu Dhabi for promoting LEED certification.

Key players operating in the gypsum recycling market include New West Gypsum Recycling, Ltd., Agri Marketing, Inc., EGRS Ltd, Saint-Gobain Construction Products UK Ltd, and FEECO International, Inc.

