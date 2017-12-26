This report studies Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market 2017, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Metrotile (Ross Roof Group)

Gerard Roofs

Roser Co., Ltd.

Tilcor Roofing Systems (Ross Roof Group)

Headwaters, Inc.

Decra Roof Systems

Fortiza Roofing Systems (Fletcher Building)

Kingspan

ATAS International

Interlock Roofing

Apex Tiles

Met-Tile

VANAEL

Tegola Canadese (IWIS Group)

Metalcraft Roofing

Skrin d.o.o.

Classic Metal Roofing Systems

Hebei Hollyland Co., Ltd.

Global Roofing Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Qingdao Alabama Industrial

Dalian New Sunlight Building Material

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Shake Type

Modena Type

Shingle Type

Classical Type

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market 2017

1 Industry Overview of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

1.1.1 Definition of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

1.1.2 Specifications of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

1.2 Classification of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

1.2.1 Shake Type

1.2.2 Modena Type

1.2.3 Shingle Type

1.2.4 Classical Type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Applications of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Shake Type of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Modena Type of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Shingle Type of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.4 Classical Type of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.5 Others of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Residential of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Commercial of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Others of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

8.1 Metrotile (Ross Roof Group)

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Metrotile (Ross Roof Group) 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Metrotile (Ross Roof Group) 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Gerard Roofs

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Gerard Roofs 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Gerard Roofs 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Roser Co., Ltd.

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Roser Co., Ltd. 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Roser Co., Ltd. 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Tilcor Roofing Systems (Ross Roof Group)

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Tilcor Roofing Systems (Ross Roof Group) 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Tilcor Roofing Systems (Ross Roof Group) 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Headwaters, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Headwaters, Inc. 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Headwaters, Inc. 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Decra Roof Systems

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 Decra Roof Systems 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Decra Roof Systems 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Fortiza Roofing Systems (Fletcher Building)

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Fortiza Roofing Systems (Fletcher Building) 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Fortiza Roofing Systems (Fletcher Building) 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Kingspan

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Kingspan 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Kingspan 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 ATAS International

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 ATAS International 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 ATAS International 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 Interlock Roofing

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 Interlock Roofing 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 Interlock Roofing 2016 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 Apex Tiles

8.12 Met-Tile

8.13 VANAEL

8.14 Tegola Canadese (IWIS Group)

8.15 Metalcraft Roofing

8.16 Skrin d.o.o.

8.17 Classic Metal Roofing Systems

8.18 Hebei Hollyland Co., Ltd.

8.19 Global Roofing Solutions (Pty) Ltd

8.20 Qingdao Alabama Industrial

8.21 Dalian New Sunlight Building Material

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market

9.1 Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Consumption Forecast

9.3 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Trend (Application)

10 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles by Region

10.4 Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Pressed Metal Roof Tiles

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Pressed Metal Roof Tiles Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

