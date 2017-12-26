Global Interventional Cardiology Surgery, Devices and Drugs Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global cardiology surgery devices drugs market , Size, Share,Intelligence, Company Profiles, Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast

GLOBAL CARDIOLOGY SURGERY DEVICES DRUGS MARKET INSIGHTS:

global cardiology surgery devices drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. The report covers three major segments of cardiology surgery devices drugs market which include surgeries, devices, and drugs. Cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally. CVDs are responsible for over 3 million diseases annually. Some of the major CVDs include coronary heart diseases, stroke, hypertensive heart diseases, inflammatory heart diseases, rheumatoid heart diseases and others. Coronary heart diseases are the leading cause of death followed by strokes. The prevalence and incidence rate of heart diseases are on a rise; especially in major emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan. The market of cardiology surgery, devices and drugs are also on a rise.

One of the major factors driving the market is medical tourism. Especially in emerging markets such as India, ASEAN countries and China, the cost of surgery and treatment for cardiovascular diseases is low. In India, a heart surgery costs around 1,500 whereas in the United States it costs 5 to 10 times more than India. Hence, many Americans prefer to travel to India for their treatment.

North America is the leading market with highest market share. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent. North American marker is followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific market is expected to have highest CAGR of 9.5% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021.

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global cardiology surgery devices drugs market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global cardiology surgery devices drugs market .

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Interventional Cardiology Surgery, Devices and Drugs market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

The Market Segmentation includes:

Cardiology Devices

Angioplasty

Cardiovascular Stents

Cardiovascular Catheters

Cardiac Rhythm Management

Cardiovascular Assistive Devices

Other Cardiology Devices

Cardiology Drugs Market By Indications

Antithrombotic Drugs

Antidyslipidemic Drugs

Antihypertensive Drugs

Anti Stroke Drugs

Cardiology Drugs Market By Mechanism Of Action

Beta Blockers

Beta Agonists

Alpha Blockers

Alpha Agonists

Sodium Channel Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Vasodilators

Renin Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Diuretics

Thrombolytic

Cardiology Surgeries

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Transmyocardial Laser Revascularization

Heart Valve Repair

Arrhythmia Treatment

Aneurysm Repair

Heart Transplant

Full report of Global Interventional Cardiology Surgery, Devices and Drugs Market is available at

COMPANIES PROFILED:

Pfizer

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Jude Medical

Cook Medical

Cr Bard

Sun Pharma

Ge Healthcare

Johnson And Johnson

Takeda

Daiichi Sankyo

Roche

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Otsuka

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404