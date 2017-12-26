Global Drones Market Information, by Drone Types (Very Small Drones, Small Drones, Medium Drones, Large Drones), by Application Areas (Aerospace and Defence, Agriculture, Transportation, Inspection & Monitoring, Media & entertainment, Government) – Forecast 2016-2027

Study Objective of Drones Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Drones Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Drones Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by drone types, by application, and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Drones Market

Market Scenario

Drones or Unmanned Arial Vehicles are kind of aircraft which is controlled by pilots via remote or can be programmed for specific mission. These drones provide ultimate accuracy on the mission and help to complete the mission with less error. In the defence sector of any country, drones play very important role as it can give optimum result without loss of human life. Currently, Drones Market is growing with the CAGR of XX% and has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015. Technological advancement in the defence sector is driving the market and it is expected that drones market will reach the market size of US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Drone Types: Very Small Drones, Small Drones, Medium Drones, Large Drones.

Segmentation by Application Areas: Aerospace and Defence, Agriculture, Transportation, Inspection & Monitoring, Media & entertainment, Government among others.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW.

Regional Analysis

Currently, North America is dominating the market of Drones with the market share of XX%. The main reason behind this is investment of government in defence sector. Europe stands as second biggest market which accounts for XX% of market share and has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015. Asia-Pacific stands as third biggest market for Drones market which holds XX% of market share and has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015.

Key players

The key players in the market of drone’s are- General Atomics (U.S.), Aurora Flight (U.S), AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.), BAE Systems PLC (U.K.), Denel Dynamics (South Africa), Draganfly (Canada), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.) among others.

Industry News

• In July 2016, Draganfly showcased the new drone for law enforcement agencies in US.

• In February 2016, General Atomics announced the acquisition of Miltec Corporation.

• In November 2015, Aurora Flight announced launch of world’s fastest 3D printed drone is ready for flight. This drones can reach speed of 150MPH.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global Drones Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

