The CCTV camera market has experienced a huge growth in the past few years. This is a result of more safety conscious people and also increase in the crime rate. Also the scope of usage has increased with the use of CCTV cameras in shopping malls, streets, banks, hotels etc. With the course of time and demand for CCTV cameras has resulted in improvement of technology. The CCTV camera global market includes different types of cameras with varied software and hardware.

Recently, a new report has been added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), titled ‘CCTV Camera Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.’ The report consists of CCTV camera global market’s detailed overview including the market analysis for the forecast period, pricing analysis, key player profiles, revenue share, growth structure and much more. The report gives an insight to the strong competition and investment trends of CCTV camera global market. The major drivers of the market are increasing demand from the hospitality services and retail outlets. The research anticipated the CCTV camera market to experience an impressive CAGR of over 12.5% during the forecast period and reach at a revenue of US$ around 24 bn by the end of 2025.

Global CCTV Camera Market: Segmentation

The wide CCTV camera global market is divided on the basis of various segments. These segments include bifurcation on the basis of model type, end-use application, technology, mode and region. The model type segment includes box camera, PTZ camera, bullet camera, dome camera, etc. The segmentation on the basis of technology includes, wireless CCTV systems, hybrid CCTV systems, analog CCTV systems and IP-based CCTV systems. Based on end-use, the segmentation includes government, home security, retail, BFSI, hospitality etc.

Among the mentioned segments, model type segment includes dome camera which shows the maximum share of around 45% with the help of increasing number of investments. Among the technology type segments, analog CCTV camera system contributes the maximum market share according to the 2016 analysis of the CCTV camera global market.

The geographical segmentation includes South America, North America, MEA, Europe and Asia Pacific. These regions are analyzed on the basis of their CCTV camera global market revenue. The report also includes country level data of various segments. Among the regional segments, North America and Asia Pacific dominates the market with maximum sales of CCTV cameras. Asia Pacific is ahead of all other regional segments with a robust CAGR of around 15%, which includes China and India as the key markets.

Global CCTV Camera Market: Competitive Scenario

The research report has all the necessary information that is required by the competitors of the CCTV camera global market. It includes market analysis with upcoming growth opportunities for existing business in the industry and new entrants. It also provides brief on major players in the CCTV camera global market like Zhejiang Dahau Technology Co. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Toshiba Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Geovision Inc, Pelco Inc, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd, Panosonic System Network Co. Limited, Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd and Honeywell International Inc.

