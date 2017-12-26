This report studies Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Market 2017, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

Click Here To Get Request Sample: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/324814

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Ruukki

Nssmc

ThyssenKrupp

Interpipe

Amsted Rail

Shandong Heli Wheel

Dongbu Steel

Posco

Ghh-Bonatrans

Evraz Ntmk

Masteel

Taiyuan Heavy Industry

Lucchini Rs

Omk

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rebar

Structural Shapes

Wire Rod

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Residental

Commercial Building

Industry Building

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Click Here To Browse Full Research Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/global-building-long-rolled-steel-market-professional-survey-report-2017

Table of Contents

Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Market 2017

1 Industry Overview of Building Long-Rolled Steel

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Building Long-Rolled Steel

1.1.1 Definition of Building Long-Rolled Steel

1.1.2 Specifications of Building Long-Rolled Steel

1.2 Classification of Building Long-Rolled Steel

1.2.1 Rebar

1.2.2 Structural Shapes

1.2.3 Wire Rod

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Applications of Building Long-Rolled Steel

1.3.1 Residental

1.3.2 Commercial Building

1.3.3 Industry Building

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Building Long-Rolled Steel

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Building Long-Rolled Steel

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Long-Rolled Steel

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Building Long-Rolled Steel

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Building Long-Rolled Steel

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Building Long-Rolled Steel Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Building Long-Rolled Steel Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Building Long-Rolled Steel Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Rebar of Building Long-Rolled Steel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Structural Shapes of Building Long-Rolled Steel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Wire Rod of Building Long-Rolled Steel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.4 Others of Building Long-Rolled Steel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Building Long-Rolled Steel Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Building Long-Rolled Steel Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Building Long-Rolled Steel Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Residental of Building Long-Rolled Steel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Commercial Building of Building Long-Rolled Steel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Industry Building of Building Long-Rolled Steel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.4 Others of Building Long-Rolled Steel Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Building Long-Rolled Steel

8.1 Ruukki

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Ruukki 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Ruukki 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Nssmc

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Nssmc 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Nssmc 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 ThyssenKrupp

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 ThyssenKrupp 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 ThyssenKrupp 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Interpipe

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Interpipe 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Interpipe 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Amsted Rail

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Amsted Rail 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Amsted Rail 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Shandong Heli Wheel

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 Shandong Heli Wheel 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Shandong Heli Wheel 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Dongbu Steel

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Dongbu Steel 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Dongbu Steel 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Posco

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Posco 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Posco 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Ghh-Bonatrans

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Ghh-Bonatrans 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Ghh-Bonatrans 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 Evraz Ntmk

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 Evraz Ntmk 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 Evraz Ntmk 2016 Building Long-Rolled Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 Masteel

8.12 Taiyuan Heavy Industry

8.13 Lucchini Rs

8.14 Omk

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Building Long-Rolled Steel Market

9.1 Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Building Long-Rolled Steel Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Building Long-Rolled Steel Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Building Long-Rolled Steel Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Building Long-Rolled Steel Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Building Long-Rolled Steel Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Building Long-Rolled Steel Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Building Long-Rolled Steel Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Building Long-Rolled Steel Consumption Forecast

9.3 Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Trend (Application)

10 Building Long-Rolled Steel Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Building Long-Rolled Steel Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Building Long-Rolled Steel International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Building Long-Rolled Steel by Region

10.4 Building Long-Rolled Steel Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Building Long-Rolled Steel

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Building Long-Rolled Steel Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

To Purchase this Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/324814

About Us:

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Unit1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London, E182AN, United Kingdom

Contact: +44 20 3239 2407

Blog: https://globalqyresearchreports.wordpress.com

Email: sales@globalqyresearch.com